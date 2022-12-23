Predicting the Final Score of the 49ers-Commanders Game

The 49ers have little to play for, because they clinched a playoff spot last week.

The Commanders are the closest thing the 49ers will face to a playoff team until the playoffs.

The Commanders have a top-five defense, an excellent head coach in Ron Rivera and they're the only team so far this season that has beaten the Philadelphia Eagles. And Washington didn't merely beat them. Washington went into Philly and dismissed them 32-21. That's who the 49ers are facing.

Washington will come into Santa Clara with the same confident, aggressive mindset they had in Philly. They expect to win. And they have to win, because they're fighting for a playoff spot.

The 49ers do not have to win, because they clinched a playoff spot last week. So Kyle Shanahan will have to make sure his players are up for this game.

Because Washington has the best defense the 49ers have faced all season, and certainly the best one Purdy has faced in his life. He never has faced the pressure he will face on Saturday. The 49ers must have a plan to protect him. I suggest using extra blockers -- five alone won't do. I'm talking seven and eight on passing plays.

The 49ers might have a tough time running the ball against Washington -- they won't have Deebo Samuel, plus Jordan Mason is questionable with a hamstring injury. So if Purdy has to drop back and throw for the 49ers to win, they have to make sure he doesn't take too many hits.

And the 49ers have to make sure they get the ball downfield to Brandon Aiyuk. He's their best mismatch this week against Washington's defense -- their corners can't cover him. Let him run double moves and get him the ball down the field often. The past two weeks, the 49ers have thrown him just 7 passes. He should get at least seven on Saturday.

On defense, the 49ers will have to find a way to stop Washington's trio of talented receivers -- Terry McClaurin, Curtis Samuel and Jahan Dotson. Look for those three to take turns testing Deommodore Lenoir deep to see if he panics and commits pass interference penalties.

Fishing for penalties will be Washington's most effective strategy on offense. Anything else they try probably won't work, because their quarterback isn't good enough to threaten the 49ers all-time great defense.

FINAL SCORE PREDICTION: 49ers 20, Washington 10.