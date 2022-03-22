Skip to main content

Ray-Ray McCloud Explains How the 49ers Will Use Him

"The offense itself is explosive, and I'm a playmaker, I'm explosive."

Ray-Ray McCloud just had his first press conference as a member of the 49ers. Here are the highlights from his group interview.

Q: Take us through the process of the recruitment of you coming to the 49ers.

McCLOUD: It certainly wasn't the taxed that brought me here, but me and Deebo were very close before the NFL, so watching the plays he makes here, the offense being top tier and my time in the NFL watching the 49ers, Coach Shanahan's track record speaks for itself, and the plan that the organization laid out for me from special teams to offense, I thought it was a great opportunity.

Q: Being a wide receiver, did you ask for or receive any clarity on the quarterback situation, and have you made contact with Trey Lance?

McCLOUD: On the quarterback situation, I just got here, so I'm trying to acclimate myself and find a home first. That hasn't come to mind yet.

ME: How do you fit into the 49ers offense?

McCLOUD: The offense itself is explosive, and I'm a playmaker, I'm explosive. I don't think there's a more explosive offense that puts the ball in players' hands in space like the 49ers.

Q: You've had some fumbling issues in the past. What have you done to try to have better ball security? Did something click at the end of last year?

McCLOUD: It clicked for me two years ago. It's not me being careless -- it's me being an aggressive runner. But that's part of the game. You have to take care of the ball. Every year I've gotten better and better. I just have to keep getting better.

Q: Have the 49ers talked to you about running choice routes from the slot?

McCLOUD: I want to do whatever Coach asks me to, but choice routes definitely are big and I would love to be part of that.

Watch the full interview below:

