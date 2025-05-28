All 49ers

Report: 49ers Signing Former Jets Linebacker

Robert Saleh reunites with another familiar face.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Aug 24, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets linebacker Chazz Surratt (55) after the game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Aug 24, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets linebacker Chazz Surratt (55) after the game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

Boy, the San Francisco 49ers are doing everything to appease defensive coordinator Robert Saleh.

According to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic, the 49ers are signing former New York Jets linebacker Chazz Surratt. This is the second former Jet that the 49ers have brought on today.

Surratt is a former 2021 third-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings. However, he never once appeared in a regular-season game for them on defense.

The Vikings used him exclusively as a special teams player, appearing in nine games in his rookie season. Surratt was waived the next year by the Vikings, and that is when the Jets swooped him up.

Unlike with the Vikings, Surratt saw playing time on defense. It seems Saleh was able to get some use out of him. He didn't see a ton of playing time. In 2022, he was primarily on the practice squad.

In 2023, he saw only nine snaps. His 2024 season was where it all changed, which is coincidentally when Saleh was fired by the Jets.

Surratt's defensive usage was mainly as a run defense, so in base packages. His usage with the 49ers will most likely be special teams, with maybe a chance to compete in the base package.

However, I sincerely doubt he will give rookie Nick Martin or Dee Winters a run for their money. Given that the 49ers signed a punter today, it seems their theme is special teams additions.

So, it is probably safe to assume that Surratt is a special teams signing for the 49ers.

Read more

feed

Published
Jose Luis Sanchez III
JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

Home/News