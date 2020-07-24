REPORT: Jets "Open to Trading" Jamal Adams Before Season. Will 49ers get him?

Jamal Adams just took one step closer to joining the 49ers.

Adams gave an exclusive interview to the New York Daily News’ Manish Mehta, and said Jets general manager Joe Douglas has informed Adams the team is “open to trading him before the start of the season.” The Jets still won’t let Adams reach out to teams himself and negotiate trade terms, but that could change soon, too.

It seems the Jets have given in to the demands of their only super star. It seems the Jets have no leverage and they know it.

So it seems the 49ers may acquire Adams soon. Maybe even during training camp.

Adams told the New York Daily News he wants off the Jets on principle, not because of money. He said Douglas, the Jets GM, promised to send Adams an offer for a contract extension this offseason, but never sent an offer and then lied about promising to send one.

Adams said he would have been fine waiting for an extension had the Jets simply been up front and honest with him, but they weren’t, so he can’t trust them anymore.

Adams also said Jets head coach Adam Gase doesn’t have a relationship with all his players. Said he doesn’t always address the entire team during halftime or midweek. Basically suggested Gase either is afraid of players, or doesn’t like some of them. What an indictment of a head coach. Apparently, Gase hasn’t spoken to Adams since the exit interviews in December. Meaning they have no relationship. Yikes.

Adams said he “wants to be with an organization that wants to win and do things the right way.”

The 49ers fit that description. And so do their division rivals, the Seahawks. And Adams told ESPN’s Adam Schefter he’d be open to play for either team. And the 49ers and Seahawks have shown interest in trading for Adams, per multiple reports.

Stay tuned. This story could find a resolution any day.