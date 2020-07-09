All49ers
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

REPORT: The 49ers have "Inquired" about Jamal Adams

Grant Cohn

I told you.

A couple weeks ago, I reported that trade talks between the 49ers and Jets for All Pro strong safety Jamal Adams were “picking up steam.”

According to Sports Illustrated’s Corbin Smith, who cites multiple sources, “Seattle and San Francisco have both had preliminary discussions with the New York Jets about the availability of disgruntled star safety Jamal Adams.”

That’s what “picking up steam” means. The 49ers apparently have interest and have made inquiries about Adams, as have the Seahawks, after Adams listed both teams among the seven he would accept a trade to.

This news should come as no surprise.

Of course the 49ers and and Seahawks have shown interest in Adams -- they’d be nuts not to want him. He’s available, and he’s great. He instantly would become the leader of whichever team trades for him -- the 49ers or the Seahawks.

And he would tip the balance of power in the NFC West. If the Seahawks get Adams, they probably would win the NFC West. And if the 49ers get Adams, they almost certainly would win the division and probably the Super Bowl, too. They’d be the best team in the entire league. And Adams would be their best defensive player.

So there’s double incentive for the 49ers to trade for Adams: To add a great player at a position of need, and to prevent a division rival from doing the same.

The Jets obviously don’t want to trade Adams -- he’s forcing his way off that team. So they probably will drag their feet and make Adams wait. But if he doesn’t drop his trade demand -- and why would he? -- then the Jets most likely will trade him before the trade deadline.

And the 49ers should be the team to get him.

Seems like they agree.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
HighOffNaweed
HighOffNaweed

Immediately becomes the 49ers Best Defensive Player? I think you are forgetting about a few people here... Bosa is the easy one. But Sherman, Bosa, Dee Ford and Armstead are at least as valuable - particularly because of the position they play.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How Raheem Mostert's Trade Request could Play Out

49ers running back Raheem Mostert has requested a trade. Here's how this situation could play out.

Grant Cohn

by

Niner4life41

49ers Running Back Raheem Mostert Requests Trade

The 49ers refused to give Raheem Mostert a raise, so he has requested a trade.

Grant Cohn

by

Niner4life41

Which Team is the 49ers Ideal Trade Suitor for Raheem Mostert?

The Houston Texans are the ideal trade suitor for 49ers running back Raheem Mostert.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Boise49erfan

What Patrick Mahomes' Extension Means for Jimmy Garoppolo and 49ers

The Chiefs gave Patrick Mahomes a 10-year extension worth more than a half billion dollars. Here's what his deal means for the 49ers and Jimmy Garoppolo.

Grant Cohn

by

alex123456

The 49ers must Do Right by Raheem Mostert

Running back Raheem Mostert wants a raise. If the 49ers don't give him one, he could hold out or request a trade.

Grant Cohn

by

Niner4life41

Pay Kittle: Why the Handling of His Extension is a Defining Moment for John Lynch

Here's why 49ers general manager John Lynch must handle George Kittle's extension wisely.

Nick_Newman

George Kittle Says he will not Hold Out

49ers tight end George Kittle said he will not hold out from training camp.

Grant Cohn

by

Niner4life41

Who Would be the Ideal Successor to Robert Saleh?

Assuming he leaves to become a head coach, the 49ers will need to consider an ideal successor for Robert Saleh.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

bbruneauca

Is Javon Kinlaw the Next DeForest Buckner?

The 49ers traded DeForest Buckner to the Colts and used the pick they received to take Javon Kinlaw. Here are their similarities and differences.

Grant Cohn

by

Niner4life41

San Francisco 49ers Opponent Breakdown: Philadelphia Eagles

The 49ers will face the Eagles during Week 4. Here's what 49ers need to know about the Eagles.

Nicholas Cothrel