REPORT: The 49ers have "Inquired" about Jamal Adams

I told you.

A couple weeks ago, I reported that trade talks between the 49ers and Jets for All Pro strong safety Jamal Adams were “picking up steam.”

According to Sports Illustrated’s Corbin Smith, who cites multiple sources, “Seattle and San Francisco have both had preliminary discussions with the New York Jets about the availability of disgruntled star safety Jamal Adams.”

That’s what “picking up steam” means. The 49ers apparently have interest and have made inquiries about Adams, as have the Seahawks, after Adams listed both teams among the seven he would accept a trade to.

This news should come as no surprise.

Of course the 49ers and and Seahawks have shown interest in Adams -- they’d be nuts not to want him. He’s available, and he’s great. He instantly would become the leader of whichever team trades for him -- the 49ers or the Seahawks.

And he would tip the balance of power in the NFC West. If the Seahawks get Adams, they probably would win the NFC West. And if the 49ers get Adams, they almost certainly would win the division and probably the Super Bowl, too. They’d be the best team in the entire league. And Adams would be their best defensive player.

So there’s double incentive for the 49ers to trade for Adams: To add a great player at a position of need, and to prevent a division rival from doing the same.

The Jets obviously don’t want to trade Adams -- he’s forcing his way off that team. So they probably will drag their feet and make Adams wait. But if he doesn’t drop his trade demand -- and why would he? -- then the Jets most likely will trade him before the trade deadline.

And the 49ers should be the team to get him.

Seems like they agree.