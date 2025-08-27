All 49ers

Richard Sherman is Right about the 49ers' Biggest Roster Concerns

Richard Sherman isn't afraid to address these key issues.

Henry Cheal

Nov 14, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Thursday Night Football announce Richard Sherman during pregame show between Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Nov 14, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Thursday Night Football announce Richard Sherman during pregame show between Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman has addressed the elephant in the room when it comes to the team's current roster.

And honestly, he’s not wrong. This could become a real problem if the Niners go through another injury-filled season like in 2024.

Sherman identifies the 49ers' two biggest worries

Richard Sherma
Dec 8, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Richard Sherman on the Prime Video Thursday Night Football set at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Sherman points to roster durability and offensive line performance as the key factors that will define San Francisco’s 2025 season.

For yet another season, the 49ers have one of the worst offensive lines in the league, which is a worrying sign if legendary figure Trent Williams picks up an injury.

We saw firsthand the devastating effects if he’s forced to miss games, especially since he allowed only one sack in his 10 starts in 2024.

It wasn't just Williams' injury that destroyed the 49ers last season, though. Christian McCaffrey was injured. Ricky Pearsall got shot. Everything else that could go wrong did go wrong.

"It's going to come down to how healthy they can be and that offensive line," Sherman said on his show titled The Richard Sherman Podcast. "The same issues that have presented themselves for the last few years are the same issues that are still there. They've shown enough success in the run game to get that respect and to think, 'Hey, it's going to be fine.' They're going to be able to run the football. Christian McCaffrey is going to find the holes. They're going to be fine there.

"But can everybody outside of Trent Williams hold up and pass [protect] and protect Brock Purdy and give him the time to be the efficient quarterback that he has been when he's protected and he's got time to deal? He's a really effective quarterback, but no quarterback is effective when he gets pressure or pocket collapses. And that's been the Achilles heel of this offense. And that was the Achilles heel of this offense last year."

The offensive line could define their season... again

Trent Williams
Aug 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Trent Williams (71) watches from the sideline in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images / David Gonzales-Imagn Images

After the official announcement of the 53-man roster on Tuesday, 49ers on SI ranked the offensive line a Grade C.

Realistically, this ranking is largely influenced by Williams’ excellence, but the team needs more players to step up.

Dominick Puni is unquestionably the second-best player in the ten-man list, but this alone won't help quarterback Brock Purdy unless both are injury-free.

In 2023, the 49ers reached the Super Bowl with both Williams and Purdy staying healthy. In 2024, without Williams, Purdy struggled more to convert plays a lot more. The stats speak for themselves.

The issue isn’t with Purdy but with the front office’s failure to adequately reinforce the offensive line, particularly when their sole draft selection this offseason was seventh-round pick Connor Colby.

Read More

feed

Published
Henry Cheal
HENRY CHEAL

Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.

Home/News