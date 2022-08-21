49ers 17, Vikings 7: Preseason Grades

Here are the 49ers' grades for their performance during their 17-7 preseason win over the Minnesota Vikings.

QUARTERBACKS: B

Nate Sudfeld completed 76 percent of his passes, but still averaged just a measly 6 yards per pass attempt, which shows how strongly he feels about checking the ball down as soon as possible. As opposed to Brock Purdy, who moves well and ad libs and throws down the field. Neither quarterback is a bonafide backup who can win a game as a starter if Trey Lance is injured, but Purdy appears to be a better third-string quarterback than Sudfeld.

RUNNING BACKS: B

Trey Sermon started and was awful -- he gained just 8 yards on 5 carries, plus he dropped a pass. He's both hesitant and slow, which is a bad combination. Rookie Ty Davis-Price ran the ball 10 times and had two very nice runs, but the other eight were not so good, and he finished the game with just 41 rushing yards. Fellow rookie Jordan Mason averaged a whopping 6.3 yards per carry. He needs to make the final roster, because he just might be the best running back on the team.

WIDE RECEIVERS: C

Danny Gray caught a two-point conversion, but he also dropped a pass and gained just 24 receiving yards. Jauan Jennings also dropped a pass, which has been a recurring theme of his offseason. Malik Turner had a 21-yard catch on 3rd and 12. If the 49ers keep six wide receivers, he probably will be the sixth one.

TIGHT ENDS: B-MINUS

Tanner Hudson made a team-high five catches for 43 yards, but he also had a drop and holding penalty that negated a rushing touchdown. Ross Dwelley caught all three of his targets but also committed two false starts.

OFFENSIVE LINE: D

Justin Skule started at left tackle, and gave up a sack, a quarterback hit plus he committed a false start. Left guard Aaron Banks failed to pick up a stunt and gave up a quarterback hit. And right tackle Jordan Mills gave up a sack for good measure. This unit is still a major concern. On the bright side, the two rookies -- Spencer Burford and Jason Poe -- performed well. Poe in particular flattened a defender while pulling during a run play.

DEFENSIVE LINE: A

Javon Kinlaw unveiled a new inside pass-rush move which he used to beat backup guard Ed Ingram and sack backup quarterback Kellen Mond. Kinlaw reportedly weighs 292 pounds and seems much more explosive than the past two seasons.

LINEBACKERS: A

The 49ers' top-three linebackers didn't play, but Oren Burks continued his outstanding preseason with a team-high seven tackles.

DEFENSIVE BACKS: A

Safety George Odum intercepted a pass in the first quarter -- he appears to be winning the competition to fill in for Jimmie Ward if Ward misses Week 1 with a hamstring injury. At cornerback, Deommodore Lenoir played outside and in the slot and broke up two passes. He's having a terrific offseason, as opposed to Ambry Thomas, who missed this game with a knee injury.

SPECIAL TEAMS: A

Malik Turner forced a fumble on a punt return and Samuel Womack recovered. Plus Robbie Gould made all his kicks and Mitch Wishnowsky pinned the Vikings at their 1-yard line.