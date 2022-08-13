49ers 28, Packers 21: Preseason Grades

SANTA CLARA -- Here are 49ers' grades for their 28-21 preseason win over the Green Bay Packers. Keep in mind, the following players did not play: Brandon Aiyuk, Azeez Al-Shaair, Arik Arstead, Nick Bosa, Samson Ebukam, Jimmy Garoppolo, Dre Greenlaw, Kyle Juszczyk, George Kittle, Elijah Mitchell, Jaylon Moore, Emmanuel Moseley, Charles Omenihu, Hassan Ridgeway, Deebo Samuel, Charvarius Ward, Jimmie Ward, Fred Warner, Trent Williams and Jeff Wilson Jr.

QUARTERBACKS: A.

Trey Lance performed as well as he could in a meaningless game without most of his starters. His quarterback rating was a perfect 158.3, he completed a beautiful 76-yard touchdown pass to Danny Gray and his only incompletion was a pass that Gray caught out of bounds on 3rd and 9. This performance doesn't mean Lance will be a Hall of Famer, but it clearly shows he has improved significantly since last season. He even slid for the first time in his football life. His backup, Nate Sudfeld, completed a touchdown pass to a wide open receiver against a busted coverage, but also got sacked twice because he has the mobility of a refrigerator. The third-string quarterback, Brock Purdy, has no zip on his throws, but at least he can move, which means he's better than Sudfeld.

RUNNING BACKS: C-PLUS.

The best running backs were JaMycal Hasty, who averaged 7.2 yards per carry, and Jordan Mason, who averaged 5 yards per carry. Hasty is explosive and quick, while Mason is agile and powerful. The worst running backs were Trey Sermon, who averaged 1.8 yards per carry, and Ty Davis Price, who averaged 3.6 yards per carry, plus he dropped a pass. Sermon has absolutely no juice, as opposed to Davis-Price, who runs hard but has no agility -- he just slams into the line. No idea why the 49ers spent third-round picks on those two when they've shown they can find quality running backs in later rounds.

WIDE RECEIVERS: B-PLUS.

Danny Gray was the 49ers' best receiver -- he got open consistently against the Packers' backup corners. Look for Gray to have a significant role in the offense this season. He's ready to be a designated deep threat. Ray-Ray McCloud also caught a touchdown catch against a busted coverage, but later he fumbled, which was his issue when he played for the Steelers.

TIGHT ENDS: B.

Ross Dwelley made his signature three-yard diving catch, and Tanner Hudson caught a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN: B.

Mike McGlinchey looked rusty when he whiffed on a block during a run play. His backup, Justin Skule, looked just plain awful, as he gave up two sacks. The rest of the offensive linemen were solid.

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN: C.

Drake Jackson left the game early with a stinger after creating pressure and knocking down a pass. Javon Kinlaw played extensively but did not register a statistic.

LINEBACKERS: A-MINUS.

Oren Burks had a whopping eight tackles in the first half -- he looks like an excellent free-agent addition. Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles also had a huge hit. Unfortunately for the 49ers, both of those players also had facemask penalties.

DEFENSIVE BACKS: A-MINUS.

Samuel Womack was the star of the game. He intercepted two passes while playing man-to-man coverage, which is extremely difficult, because he had his back to the quarterback, then spun and found the ball in the air and caught it.

SPECIAL TEAMS: A.

Robbie Gould made all his kicks and the Packers did not.