49ers Roster Projection: Will the 49ers Keep Jimmy Garoppolo One More Year? Will Deebo Samuel Hold Out if He Doesn’t Get an Extension?

The 49ers officially report to training camp today. Here's a projection of which 53 players will make their final roster.

Offense

Quarterbacks (3): Trey Lance, Jimmy Garoppolo, Nate Sudfeld.

Analysis: The quest to trade Garoppolo will drag into the regular season, so the 49ers will keep him in bubble wrap and leave him inactive on game days.

Running backs (5): Elijah Mitchell, Ty Davis-Price, Jeff Wilson Jr., JaMycal Hasty, Kyle Juszczyk.

Analysis: Last year’s third-round pick Trey Sermon will be the odd man out, as he could get traded during the preseason.

Tight ends (3): George Kittle, Ross Dwelley, Charlie Woerner.

Analysis: Same three tight ends the 49ers had last year.

Offensive line (8): Trent Williams, T; Aaron Banks, G; Jake Brendel, C; Daniel Brunskill, G; Mike McGlinchey, T; Jaylon Moore, G/T, Spencer Burford, G/T, Nick Zakelj, G/C.

Analysis: The 49ers still could sign a veteran center such as Billy Price before training camp starts next week.

Wide receivers (5): Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings, Danny Gray, Ray-Ray McCloud.

Analysis: Deebo Samuel will sign an extension, and the 49ers will keep five wide receivers instead of six because they’re keeping three quarterbacks instead of two.

Defense

Safety (4): Jimmie Ward, Talanoa Hufanga, George Odum, Tarvarius Moore.Analysis: Ward and Hufanga will be the starters, Moore will be the main backup and Odum will be the special teams ace.

Cornerback (6): Charvarius Ward, Emmanuel Moseley, Ambry Thomas, Deommodore Lenoir, Samuel Womack, Darqueze Dennard.

Analysis: If Jason Verrett shows he’s healthy during training camp, he will be the sixth cornerback in place of Dennard, otherwise Verrett probably will start the season on the Physically Unable to Perform List.

Linebacker (5): Azeez Al-Shaair, OLB; Fred Warner, MLB; Dre Greenlaw, OLB; Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, OLB; Oren Burks, MLB.

Analysis: The 49ers signed Burks this offseason to be a core special teamer, and the other four made the roster last season.

Defensive line (11): Nick Bosa, DE; Javon Kinlaw, DT; Arik Armstead, DT; Samson Ebukam, DE; Kemoko Turay, DE; Drake Jackson, DE; Kevin Givens, DT; Hassan Ridgeway, DT; Charles Omenihu, DE; Kerry Hyder, DE; Maurice Hurst, DT.

Analysis: The 49ers have 13 or 14 NFL caliber defensive linemen, so they’ll have to cut a couple players who could land on other teams, such as Dee Ford, Jordan Willis and Robert Nkemdiche.

Special teams

Kicker: Robbie Gould

Punter: Mitch Wishnowsky

Long snapper: Taybor Pepper

Analysis: Gould remains one of the most clutch kickers in the league, while Mishnowsky and Pepper are solid at their jobs.