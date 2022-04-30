49ers Draft UCF DT Kalia Davis in Round 6

The 49ers keep adding to the strongest position on their team.

First they took defensive end Drake Jackson in Round 2, and now they've taken defensive tackle Kalia Davis in Round 6.

Davis is an undersized defensive tackle who specializes in rushing the quarterback. And while he tore his ACL last season and recorded only four sacks in college, he has the athletic traits to become a quality interior pass rusher, and the 49ers have the defensive line coach (Kris Kocurek) to get the most out of his talent.

Davis played linebacker in high school and his freshman and sophomore years in college, then he moved to defensive end, and finally to defensive tackle. So he has the explosion and burst of a smaller player.

The 49ers need an interior pass rusher to replace Arden Key, who signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars this offseason. Key was one of the 49ers' top interior pass rushers last season along with Arik Armstead, and they don't have a clear replacement for him on the roster. Former first-round pick Javon Kinlaw is a candidate, but so far he looks like a two-down run stuffer, not a pass rusher. Perhaps the 49ers envision platooning Kinlaw and Davis once Davis recovers from his knee surgery and gets in better shape.

The 49ers have been at their best in this draft when they've taken defensive linemen -- probably because Kocurek has a big say on which defensive linemen the 49ers take. The rest of the picks have been questionable at best.

Davis is one of their better picks.