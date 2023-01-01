49ers @ Raiders Week 17 Live Blog

LAS VEGAS -- This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers' Week 17 road game against the Las Vegas Raiders. I will update this frequently with information and analysis from the press box.

11:44 Here are the 49ers' inactives: Deebo Samuel, Ross Dwelly, Kemoko Turay, Ross Dwelley, Kevin Givens, Akeem Spence, Nick Zakelj and Jimmy Garoppolo.

11:52 The Eagles currently are losing 13-3, which means there's still a chance the 49ers could end up with the No. 1 seed -- the Eagles would have to lose today and next week. I for one hope they lose out, because I'd rather not fly to Philadelphia in January. Staying home for the playoffs sounds wonderful.

11:55 I'm curious to see if the Raiders will score any touchdowns in this game. I'm guessing they won't. They benched Derek Carr, which means their quarterback will be Jarrett Stidham, who never has started a game in his career. It's possible he's the next Brock Purdy, but it's more likely that he will struggle against a great defense. And I wonder how hard the Raiders will play. By benching Carr, they essentially waved the white flag on the season. So if they fall behind early, which seems likely, will they fight hard to come back and win a game that means nothing to them? Or will they start making business decisions on the field to avoid injuries that could lead to an offseason full of rehab? I'm guessing the Raiders will quit by halftime.