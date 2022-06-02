49ers Legend Frank Gore Retires

Today, Frank Gore signed a one-day contract with the San Francisco 49ers just so he could retire with the team with which he spent the first 10 years of his career.

Congratulations, Frank.

Here's what 49ers CEO Jed York said about Gore in a written statement:

“We are thrilled to induct Frank Gore into the Edward J. DeBartolo Sr. San Francisco 49ers Hall of Fame, his rightful place among our all-time greats. Frank had to overcome many challenges upon entering the NFL and now leaves the game not only as one of the best backs in NFL history, but one of the best football players ever. Frank’s 16-year NFL career is a testament to his durability, having played in more games than any other running back in league history. His grit, toughness and commitment to greatness earned him the respect of his coaches, teammates and opponents. We knew this day would come when Frank would retire a 49er and we look forward to The Faithful celebrating his induction into the 49ers Hall of Fame in Levi’s Stadium this upcoming season.”

Here's what Gore said in a written statement:

“One of the very first things I told the 49ers organization when they drafted me in 2005 was that they got the right guy. I knew early on that I wouldn’t let my college career define me in regards to injuries, and that I would have to outwork a lot of people to get to where I wanted to be. After 10 years in San Francisco and 16 years in the NFL, I can confidently say that I put all I had into the game of football. Football was and is everything to me. From meetings and film study to practice and just being in the locker room, all of it meant the world to me. I am happy to officially close this chapter of my life and proud of what I was able to accomplish and the legacy I leave behind.

“I want to thank my entire family who was with me the entire way. I would also like to thank Denise and Dr. York, Jed York and each coach I was fortunate enough to play for. To my teammates, the ones I sweat and strained with every game, thank you for continuing to push me to want more and not settle for the status quo. Being inducted into the 49ers Hall of Fame, one of the most historic franchises in all of sports, is something that is hard to put into words. This organization will always be a part of me, one that I will forever associate myself with. I will talk about San Francisco as ‘we’ and ‘us’ for the rest of my life, and will support the 49ers and The Faithful in every way possible.”

Fans and journalists always will remember Gore for his durability, competitive drive and professionalism. But he was more than just a dependable, consistent running back who lasted a long time. He was underrated.

Gore was one of the five best running backs of his era, even though he never was named to an All Pro team. You can bet Gore would have been an All Pro had he played in a good offense earlier in his career.

You have to remember, when the 49ers drafted Gore, they were a glorified expansion team. And in his second season under offensive coordinator Norv Turner, Frank Gore ran for a whopping 1,695 yards. Legendary.

Then Turner left, and Gore had to spend his prime years playing in bad offenses coordinated by coaches who lacked creativity. Their only idea seemed to be, "give the ball to Frank," and the other team knew it. For years, opponents sold out to stop Gore, and he still produced. It wasn't until Gore turned 28 that he got to play with Jim Harbaugh.

Imagine if Gore had played in his prime for Andy Reid, or Sean Payton, or Kyle Shanahan, or Bill Belichick. I'm guessing Gore would have been an All Pro, and maybe even an MVP.

Salute to a Hall of Fame career.