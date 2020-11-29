San Francisco 49ers @ Los Angeles Rams: Live Updates and Analysis

This is the official All49ers live blog for the San Francisco 49ers' Week 12 road game against the Los Angeles Rams. I will update this frequently with information and analysis from my living room.

10:45 The 49ers can't practice or play in Santa Clara county for three week starting Monday. So according to Fox's Jay Glazer, the 49ers will consider playing their next two home games in the Cardinals' stadium in Arizona. No word yet on where the 49ers might practice. But Glazer says the 49ers players and coaches will be away from their families for at least five weeks, as they all will have to quarantine for 14 days when they return to Santa Clara.

10:50 I went on KRON in San Francisco this week to preview this game. Check it out:

10:50 Instead of dragging the 49ers away from their families for more than a month, the team simply should play its home games at a high school. I nominate my alma mater -- Bishop O' Dowd High School in Oakland. It doesn't have luxury suites -- it has aluminum benches. But fans can't come to the games anyway, so who cares? Why do the 49ers need an NFL stadium? For television? Because O' Dowd has beautiful sightlines. The 49ers also could play at Laney College in Oakland -- Last Chance U filmed their games in 2019 and those games looked terrific. The 49ers should get more creative. They could even play at Kezar Stadium -- their original home. Why not?