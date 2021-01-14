49ers on the Verge of a Mass Exodus?

We may not recognize the 2021 49ers.

So many key members of the front office, coaching staff and roster could be on the way out this offseason. Meaning the 49ers might have to rebuild significant portions of their franchise.

Here is the full list of people the 49ers could lose:

Martin Mayhew, Vice President of Player Personnel. Will interview for Washington's vacant general manager position on Friday, per reports.

Adam Peters, Vice President of Player Personnel. Interviewed for the Carolina Panthers' vacant general manager position but didn't get it. Could be in play for other general manager openings around the NFL.

Robert Saleh, Defensive Coordinator. Has interviewed twice for the New York Jets, and will have his second interview with the Chargers at some point this week. Also has interviewed with the Lions, Eagles and Falcons. Appears to be one of the top head-coaching candidates on the market.

DeMeco Ryans, Linebackers Coach. Could follow Saleh out of town and become his defensive coordinator.

Mike Rutenberg, Defensive Pass Game Specialist. Also could follow Saleh out of town and join his coaching staff. It was Saleh who brought him to the 49ers in the first place.

Mike LaFleur, Offensive Pass Game Coordinator. Also could follow Saleh out of town and become his offensive coordinator.

Mike McDaniel, Offensive Run Game Coordinator. A candidate to become the Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator, per reports. Also could become Saleh's OC, or LA Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley's OC if Staley becomes a head coach, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.

Trent Williams, Unrestricted Free Agent.

Jason Verrett, Unrestricted Free Agent.

Richard Sherman, Unrestricted Free Agent.

Jaquiski Tartt, Unrestricted Free Agent.

K'Waun Williams, Unrestricted Free Agent.

Ahkello Witherspoon, Unrestricted Free Agent.

Kerry Hyder, Unrestricted Free Agent.

D.J. Jones, Unrestricted Free Agent.

Solomon Thomas, Unrestricted Free Agent.

Ronald Blair, Unrestricted Free Agent.

Dion Jordan, Unrestricted Free Agent.

Jordan Willis, Unrestricted Free Agent.

Jamar Taylor, Unrestricted Free Agent.

Kyle Juszczyk, Unrestricted Free Agent.

Kendrick Bourne, Unrestricted Free Agent.

Tevin Coleman, Unrestricted Free Agent.

Jerick McKinnon, Unrestricted Free Agent.

Ben Garland, Unrestricted Free Agent.

Tom Compton, Unrestricted Free Agent.

Jordan Reed, Unrestricted Free Agent.

C.J. Beathard, Unrestricted Free Agent.

Trent Taylor, Unrestricted Free Agent.

It will be fascinating to see how the 49ers remake themselves on the fly.