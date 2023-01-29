49ers @ Eagles NFC Championship Live Blog

PHILADELPHIA -- This is the live blog for the NFC Championship Game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles. I will update this frequently with information and analysis from the press box.

9:57 I'm fascinated to see what kind of game this will be. I'm expecting a grim, low-scoring battle, because both quarterbacks are young and playing in the biggest games of their careers. Plus they're each facing an elite defense. So I'm guessing the focus on offense for both teams will be protecting the football and not turning it over. That could lead to some conservative offense while both teams try to establish their running games.

That being said, the 49ers defense has struggled to defend play-action passes all season, particularly the past month, and the Eagles have an excellent play-action passing game. Look for the Eagles to take a deep shot or two early just to test the 49ers defense.

On offense, the 49ers will need big games from Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, because they most likely will have one-on-one matchups outside against the Eagles excellent cornerbacks, Darius Slay and James Bradberry. Philadelphia most likely will load the box, double cover George Kittle and dare Brock Purdy to throw long passes toward the outside. Can Samuel and Aiyuk win their one-on-one matchups? Can Purdy deliver them the ball near the sideline when they're open? The answer to these questions could determine the winner of the game. Because if the 49ers can't force Philadelphia to defend the entire field, the 49ers won't score many points.

10:34 Here are the 49ers' inactives: Elijah Mitchell, Drake Jackson, Ty Davis-Price, Nick Zalelj, Jimmy Garoppolo, Ross Dwelley and Ambry Thomas.