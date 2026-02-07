The San Francisco 49ers hosting Super Bowl LX is a reminder of a bigger problem.

The Super Bowl is one of the biggest sporting events in the world. Viewership-wise, it certainly is in the USA, and it draws in international attention.

This year, the 49ers are hosting the Super Bowl once again. They previously did so in 1985 and 2016, but there’s one glaring issue: none of the three Super Bowls were actually played in San Francisco.

12 Years on, Levi's Stadium is playing catch-up with the rest of the league

The 49ers moved to their now home in August 2014. It marked the dawn of a new era for the franchise, leaving the outdated but beloved Candlestick Park for Levi's Stadium.

But that’s the issue. From the moment they moved, the new stadium felt outdated compared to much of the rest of the league. Even with upgrades and changes made for this year’s hosting duties, it still doesn’t come close to the standard set elsewhere.

The move from San Francisco has left the team’s name detached from its reality, with the 49ers now playing in Santa Clara, near San Jose, at a stadium that has proven to be a logistical nightmare for fans.

This has been further proven by players, media members, staff, and other key personnel around the league. With events such as the NFL Honors at the Palace of Fine Arts and the Pro Bowl at the Moscone Center, the constant travel across San Francisco and the wider Bay Area has highlighted just how impractical the situation has become.

The stadium is soulless

Ahead of the 2025 NFL season, the 49ers' Levi Stadium was named the worst in the NFL by fans. And it's hardly surprising.

There is little character to the stadium, and it offers fans few of the intangible qualities that made Candlestick Park the complete polar opposite.

Attracting blue-chip sponsors is easy in the heart of Silicon Valley, and drawing wealthy investors into the team has been proven this year. However, very few fans genuinely enjoy Levi’s Stadium for what it is. That will extend further to those attending the Super Bowl.

One day, the 49ers will play in San Francisco again. The City by the Bay has everything to offer, yet each Super Bowl hosted at Levi’s Stadium highlights its flaws and deepens the sense of nostalgia for Candlestick Park.

