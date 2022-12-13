Brock Purdy is Day-to-Day with an Oblique/Rib Injury

Purdy had an MRI on his oblique this afternoon,and presumably received good news. Still, he could be too sore to play on a short week.

The 49ers' rookie quarterback sensation might not play Thursday night against the Seattle Seahawks.

Brock Purdy has an oblique/rib injury and the 49ers say he's day-to-day. Purdy suffered the injury diving for a first down in the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but stayed in the game until the 49ers pulled all of their starters in the fourth quarter of the blowout victory.

"I think it was a challenge for him," said Kyle Shanahan, referring to Purdying playing through the injury. "Just talking to him and seeing him after the game. I think he really toughed it out, did some real good things with it and I know he is sore today."

Purdy had an MRI on his oblique this afternoon,and presumably received good news. Still, he could be too sore to play on a short week.

"Your oblique is a big muscle that goes across everything," said Shanahan. "When you throw, it's your whole core, so I feel like it's not good either way."

If Purdy isn't healthy enough to play against the Seattle Seahawks, the 49ers will start veteran quarterback Josh Johnson, whom they signed last week.

"Josh is really good at picking things up," Shanahan said. "Just putting him in the game for that whole quarter where he had to handle all the jet sweep timing of motions and things like that. Those weren't very normal formations and runs, so he can go in, has a real good command of the offense. It's Thursday so no one is getting full speed reps, so that's always a challenge when you get in there, but that was a situation for the quarterback last week too."