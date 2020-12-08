GM ReportGame DayNews49ers +
49ers vs. Bills: Live Updates and Analysis

This is the live blog from the San Francisco 49ers Week 13 home game from Glendale, Arizona against the Buffalo Bills.
This is the live blog from the San Francisco 49ers Week 13 home game from Glendale, Arizona against the Buffalo Bills. I will update this frequently with information and analysis from my living room.

3:50 Here are the 49ers inactives:

Trent Taylor

K'Waun Williams

Emmanuel Moseley

Austin Walter

3:51 The 49ers won't have their top-three nickelbacks -- Williams, Moseley and Jamar Taylor, who tore his ACL last week against the Rams. It's unclear who will play nickelback in this game. Perhaps it will be Jimmie Ward. Or, perhaps it will be Jason Verrett. He could move inside when the 49ers are in their nickel defense, and Ahkello Witherspoon could replace him at outside corner. That's a scary thought.

3:52 Perhaps Tim Harris Jr. will replace Verrett at outside corner if/when Verrett moves to the slot. The 49ers called up Harris from the practice squad to the active roster on Monday.

3:53 Trent Taylor is inactive, which is intriguing. Taylor typically returns punts for the 49ers, so who will take it place? It could be Richie James Jr., but he fumbled a punt three weeks ago against the New Orleans Saints. I'm guessing rookie Brandon Aiyuk will make his NFL debut as a returner in this game. He's one of the 49ers best players, and they have to find as many ways as possible to get him the ball in order to win this game. Plus, Eagles rookie wide receiver Jalen Reagor returned a punt for a touchdown last night, and he's a first-round pick. Why can't Aiyuk return punts, too?

5:14 The 49ers win the toss and defer. The Bills get the ball first.

FIRST QUARTER

5:28 On fourth and goal from the 1, Josh Allen throws an incomplete pass late and behind tight end Lee Smith, who was open. The Bills turn it over on downs.

