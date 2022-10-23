49ers vs. Chiefs Week 7 Live Blog

SANTA CLARA -- This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers' Week 7 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. I will update this frequently with information and analysis from the press box.

11:35 Christian McCaffrey will make his 49ers debut this afternoon, and it sounds like he will play more than a handful of snaps. It's possible he even could start, considering he can memorize the opening script. He also can memorize a few plays for the red zone and for third down. Which means he might play more than 20 snaps. Kyle Shanahan probably wants McCaffrey to have a big debut to justify all the picks the 49ers gave up for him.

11:40 Charvarius Ward probably will miss this game with a groin injury, but Jimmie Ward will return from a broken thumb he suffered two weeks ago. Look for Ward to play nickelback and cover Chiefs slot receiver Juju Smith-Schuster. Then look for the 49ers to bracket tight end Travis Kelce with two defenders, and try to force the Chiefs to throw to their third option -- Marquez Valdes-Scantling. That would be a smart strategy for the 49ers. The problem is that the person covering Valdes-Scantling will be Dontae Johnson or Ambry Thomas or Sam Womack. So that becomes the key matchup -- the 49ers' No. 3 cornerback versus the Chiefs third option in their passing game. If the 49ers' No. 3 cornerback can hold his own, the 49ers defense should be in decent shape against the No. 1 scoring offense in the league.

11:58 I spoke too soon about Charvarius Ward. He is active for this game. Here are the 49ers' inactives: Arik Armstead, Jordan Mason, Kemoko Turay, Nick Zakelj, Tyler Kroft, Dontae Johnson.

11:59 Ward injured his groin last week against the Falcons. He also injured his groin two months ago in training camp. That time, he missed two weeks. This time, he missed just a few days of practice. Hopefully this means his latest groin injury wasn't serious and he's 100 percent healthy. Playing him if he's not 100 percent healthy would be a mistake.