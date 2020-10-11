SANTA CLARA -- This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers Week 5 game against the Miami Dolphins. I will update this frequently with information and analysis from Levi's Stadium.

11:35 Here are the 49ers inactives:

Wide receiver Dante Pettis.

Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley

Cornerback Dontae Johnson

Offensive lineman Tom Compton

Tight end Daniel Helm

Quarterback Nick Mullens

11:36 The 49ers called up wide receiver Kevin White from the practice squad on Saturday, and he's active for this game while Pettis isn't. Can someone please explain why Pettis is even on the 49ers? He does nothing, and the 49ers don't give him an opportunity to play. He must have zero trade value. Cut him already. He can't boost his trade value while he's inactive.

11:38 The 49ers starting cornerbacks most likely will be Jason Verrett and Ahkello Witherspoon with Jamar Taylor in the slot. Not great, but not awful. That trio should be good enough if all three stay healthy.

11:40 Expect the Dolphins to call lots of play-action bootleg passes toward Arik Armstead early in the game. Let's see if Armstead contains quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick or allows him to throw from outside the pocket. Teams will bootleg the 49ers defense to death until Armstead starts to play with discipline. I expect he'll be at his best and play a terrific game.

11:41 Here are the Dolphins inactives:

Running back Jordan Howard

Running back Salvon Ahmed

Defensive end Shaq Lawson

Tight end Durham Smythe

Defensive end Jason Strowbridge

Running back/wide receiver Malcom Perry

12:08 Both Raheem Mostert and Deebo Samuel are active. I'm confident the 49ers will score no fewer than 27 points.

12:47 Remember when I guessed Ahkello Witherspoon would start? Yeah, I was wrong. Apparently someone named Brian Allen is on the 49ers and will start opposite Jason Verrett. Well, bust my buttons.

12:57 Jimmy Garoppolo will not wear a brace on his surgically-repaired left knee. He wore one during the season opener against the Arizona Cardinals. I guess he has more confidence in the offensive line today with Ben Garland at center as opposed to Hroniss Grassu.

1:02 The Dolphins win the toss and defer. The 49ers will receive the opening kickoff.

FIRST QUARTER

1:06 On third and 6 from the 49ers 29-yard line, Garoppolo hesitates in the pocket and throws an incomplete pass intended for Jerick McKinnon. The 49ers go three and out. The Dolphins take over at their 23.