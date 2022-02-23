How Drafting Travis Jones Can Benefit Arik Armstead and the 49ers

While Arik Armstead has played well for the San Francisco 49ers, he could use some help. A DT prospect from UConn can give him some reliable assistance.

The San Francisco 49ers have had one of the best interior defenders in Arik Armstead.

A midseason position change proved wonders for Demeco Ryans' defense in terms of effectiveness in run support.

Although a stout run defender, Armstead did achieve three sacks in the 49ers' most recent playoff run, which ultimately made a difference in the Divisional Round against the Green Bay Packers.

While he is a mainstay along the interior of the defensive line, the rest can not be said about his other counterparts due to both free agency and Javon Kinlaw's recovery from season-ending knee surgery.

If San Francisco has questions about their former first-round pick's health, the University of Connecticut's Travis Jones can quickly provide relief and stability among the defensive front's interior.

At 6-4 and 326 pounds, Jones was a stalwart for the Huskies- both as a run defender and in pass-rush situations.

As a three-year starter in college, Travis amassed 19 tackles for loss along with 8.5 sacks. While those numbers may not sound impressive, for a defensive tackle whose primary role was a '1-technique,' they show that he overachieved at his responsibilities.

What brings Jones down on some boards is that he went to a smaller Division I program. However, other Power 5 programs did have interest in him, such as Syracuse, Boston College, and Rutgers, but he elected to stay in his home state.

Ultimately it was a decision that he may have changed in hindsight:

“I decided too quickly. I want to take a step back and make sure I explore all of my options and make the right decision.” - Travis Jones in an interview from 247 Sports

However, he most certainly showcased his ability to play at a bigger program on the field and recently at the Reese's Senior Bowl.

As you can see above, Jones plays with excellent pad level, has a robust frame, and a substantial reach that he can control opposing offensive linemen with.

His unique blend of skills and abilities provides versatility and play in any NFL defensive scheme.

The 49ers have a chance to bolster their pass rush with a quality prospect with one of their first picks in April's draft.