Skip to main content
Player(s)
Travis Jones
Team(s)
San Francisco 49ers

How Drafting Travis Jones Can Benefit Arik Armstead and the 49ers

While Arik Armstead has played well for the San Francisco 49ers, he could use some help. A DT prospect from UConn can give him some reliable assistance.

The San Francisco 49ers have had one of the best interior defenders in Arik Armstead. 

A midseason position change proved wonders for Demeco Ryans' defense in terms of effectiveness in run support.

Although a stout run defender, Armstead did achieve three sacks in the 49ers' most recent playoff run, which ultimately made a difference in the Divisional Round against the Green Bay Packers. 

While he is a mainstay along the interior of the defensive line, the rest can not be said about his other counterparts due to both free agency and Javon Kinlaw's recovery from season-ending knee surgery.

If San Francisco has questions about their former first-round pick's health, the University of Connecticut's Travis Jones can quickly provide relief and stability among the defensive front's interior.

At 6-4 and 326 pounds, Jones was a stalwart for the Huskies- both as a run defender and in pass-rush situations. 

As a three-year starter in college, Travis amassed 19 tackles for loss along with 8.5 sacks. While those numbers may not sound impressive, for a defensive tackle whose primary role was a '1-technique,' they show that he overachieved at his responsibilities. 

Read More

What brings Jones down on some boards is that he went to a smaller Division I program. However, other Power 5 programs did have interest in him, such as Syracuse, Boston College, and Rutgers, but he elected to stay in his home state. 

Ultimately it was a decision that he may have changed in hindsight:

“I decided too quickly. I want to take a step back and make sure I explore all of my options and make the right decision.” - Travis Jones in an interview from 247 Sports

However, he most certainly showcased his ability to play at a bigger program on the field and recently at the Reese's Senior Bowl. 

As you can see above, Jones plays with excellent pad level, has a robust frame, and a substantial reach that he can control opposing offensive linemen with.

His unique blend of skills and abilities provides versatility and play in any NFL defensive scheme. 

The 49ers have a chance to bolster their pass rush with a quality prospect with one of their first picks in April's draft. 

travis-jones
News

How Drafting Travis Jones Can Benefit Arik Armstead and the 49ers

By C.J. Errickson
1 minute ago
USATSI_17591640
News

Why the 49ers Should Sign Another Tight End to Pair With George Kittle

By Jose Luis Sanchez III
14 hours ago
My Post - 2022-02-22T155829.587
News

Will the 49ers Sign Marcus Mariota?

By Grant Cohn
16 hours ago
My Post - 2022-02-22T152905.670
News

Four Free Agent Cornerbacks the 49ers Could Target

By Jose Luis Sanchez III
17 hours ago
My Post - 2022-02-22T104547.710
News

49ers Draft Pursuit: Minnesota Edge Rusher Boye Mafe

By Jessie Naylor
21 hours ago
USATSI_17552980
News

One Reason Tom Brady Wouldn't Want to Join the 49ers

By Jose Luis Sanchez III
Feb 21, 2022
My Post - 2022-02-21T125813.726
News

Will the 49ers Trade for Christian McCaffrey?

By Grant Cohn
Feb 21, 2022
My Post - 2022-02-21T125241.347
News

The 49ers' Best Moment of 2021

By Grant Cohn
Feb 21, 2022