Should the 49ers Trade Brandon Aiyuk to Save Cash?
When John Lynch was asked at the Combine if the 49ers might trade Brandon Aiyuk this offseason, Lynch responded by saying that the 49ers are under tighter financial constraints than usual. Then the 49ers traded Deebo Samuel a few days later.
By trading Samuel when they did, the 49ers avoided paying him a $15.4 million option bonus. That's a big chunk of change.
Aiyuk is even more expensive. He has a $22.855 million option bonus due on April 1. If the 49ers want to save as much cash as possible, trading Aiyuk would be the place to start.
Unfortunately for the 49ers, Aiyuk tore his ACL, MCL and meniscus this past season. He probably will miss the entire offseason and some of the season, and it's unclear if he ever will regain the speed and quickness he had before the injury. And his contract is outrageous. So he probably doesn't have a ton of trade value.
When the 49ers dealt Samuel to Washington, they got a fifth-round pick in return. If they trade Aiyuk, they probably will get nothing more than a fourth-round pick.
So is it worth it? Should they trade him?
If they think Aiyuk won't make a full recovery, they should take whatever they can get for him and move his contract before it's unmovable.
But if they think he will make a full recovery, then they can't trade him away for nothing just to save the owners some cash. They would regret the trade for years.
