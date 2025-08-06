Something Fishy is Going on with Nick Bosa at 49ers Training Camp
Nick Bosa hasn't practiced since Friday.
He still goes on the field and works on his pass rush moves, but he wears a sweatsuit and does not participate with his teammates. He's on his own.
When head coach Kyle Shanahan was asked on Monday if Bosa is injured, Shanahan said, "No. We just gave him off today, vet day.” Then, when asked if Bosa and the other veterans who didn't practice on Monday would be back on the field for Tuesday's practice, Shanahan said, "Yeah, we'll get all those guys back out there."
But Bosa wasn't back out there in uniform on Tuesday. Once again, he was in his sweatsuit doing his own thing. That's a lot of rest for a 27-year-old athlete who supposedly isn't injured and doesn't seem to be in pain.
What is going on with Nick Bosa?
In his last practice, which was Friday, he put on a show. During 11-on-11 team drills, he repeatedly beat starting right tackle Colton McKivitz for sacks. Almost every play started with Bosa beating McKivitz and then tapping Brock Purdy lightly on the shoulder while running past him. Bosa made a statement that day. He was the best player on the field.
The next day, the 49ers practiced, but Bosa did not. The 49ers didn't say why. The next day, the entire team had the day off. So that's two rest days in a row for Bosa. The next day, the team practiced, but Shanahan said Bosa had a rest day. Three days off in a row. Then yesterday, Bosa took his fourth day off in a row while the rest of his healthy teammates practiced.
I can't imagine that Bosa would need this much rest when no one else does. Not even 37-year-old Trent Williams has taken off four consecutive days.
Is Bosa injured?
Teams conceal and underplay injuries all the time. They don't owe the public complete transparency when it comes to injuries, particularly during training camp.
But teams don't like to lie. There's a difference between not answering and not telling the truth. When asked if Bosa is injured, Shanahan could have said, "You'd have to talk to Bosa." Instead, Shanahan said no, Bosa is not injured. Which means if he is injured, Shanahan would have lied. And I doubt he would put himself in that position.
Is Bosa holding in?
In 2023, Bosa signed a five-year extension with the 49ers that is worth an average of $34 million per season. This made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league at the time.
Now, Bosa is the seventh-highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL behind T.J. Watt ($41 million per season), Ja'Marr Chase ($40.25 million per), Myles Garrett ($40 million per), Danielle Hunter ($35.6 million per), Maxx Crosby ($35.5 million per) and Justin Jefferson ($35 million per).
Bosa probably thinks he's better than most, if not all, of those players. Which means Bosa probably thinks he's severely underpaid.
I'm guessing Bosa thinks he deserves a raise. Whether he would covertly hold in to get one remains to be seen.
The 49ers' next practice will be a joint session on Thursday against the Broncos. Let's see if the 49ers give Bosa another "rest day."