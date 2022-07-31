Stats that Matter from the First 4 Days of Training Camp

The 49ers have the day off today, so it's a good time to take stock of what they've accomplished so far in camp.

Here are three stats that matter from the first four days.

1. Elijah Mitchell has had 18 carries with the first-team offense.

No other running back has more than two carries with the first-team offense. Which seems to indicate the 49ers will lean on Mitchell this season even more heavily than last season when he averaged 18.8 carries per game. This season, he has put on 10 pounds of muscle, presumably to carry a larger workload. Expect to average no fewer than 20 carries per game. The second-leading rusher in camp is quarterback Trey Lance, who has run 7 times -- 3 designed runs and 4 scrambles. Expect him to average roughly 8 carries per game. And then Deebo Samuel most likely will run the ball two or three times every week. That most likely will be the rotation, and it's a good one. The 49ers very well could lead the league in rushing attempts and yards.

2. Trey Lance has completed 5 of 11 deep passes with 3 drops.

The 49ers will run the ball more than they throw it, but when they throw it they will take shots down the field. And so far in camp, Lance has completed 5 of 11 throws that have traveled at least 20 yards downfield -- 45 percent, which is good. Then factor in the three perfect deep passes he threw that were dropped, and you see that his downfield accuracy has been outstanding so far, even though his accuracy to other parts of the field has been inconsistent.

3. Lance has completed just 4 of 17 passes when targeting Charvarius Ward or Emmanuel Moseley.

Ward has given up 3 catches on 9 targets, and Mosley has given up just 1 catch on 8 targets. They are dominating the 49ers wide receivers. The only one who holds his own against these two is Brandon Aiyuk. We'll see how Deebo Samuel fares against them when he starts practicing.