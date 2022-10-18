The 49ers' Biggest Need Heading into the Trade Deadline

The NFL trade deadline is November 1. That means the 49ers have two more games to assess their roster and decide what position they need to acquire.

Right now, it seems the 49ers need everything, considering roughly half their starters are injured. They could trade for a running back such as Christian McCaffrey to jumpstart an offense that currently ranks 18th out 32 teams in yards. Or they could trade for an edge rusher such as Brian Burns to help a defensive line that currently doesn't have Nick Bosa, Arik Armstead or Javon Kinlaw.

But those defensive linemen are supposed to return eventually. And of all the 49ers injured players, the only two who won't return for certain are Trey Lance and Emmanuel Moseley. And of those two, Moseley will be the toughest to replace.

Moseley was playing like a Pro Bowl cornerback before he tore his ACL. And the tandem of him and Charvarius Ward elevated the 49ers defense from good to great. Suddenly, it had no weaknesses. It was intercepting passes in bunches and generating coverage sacks for the first time in years.

Now the new starting cornerback is Deommodore Lenoir, who was a rookie last season and didn't play much. He started last week against the Falcons, but the Falcons threw just 14 passes. Still, in four games this season, he has given up 21 catches on 27 targets and a passer rating of 99.8. Not good.

This upcoming Sunday, you can bet the Kansas City Chiefs will attack Lenoir all game. Let's see how he does. If he struggles, the 49ers should strongly consider trading for a cornerback at the deadline.