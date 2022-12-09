The 49ers List Nick Bosa as Questionable for Sunday's Game against the Bucs

The 49ers have officially listed Nick Bosa as questionable for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a hamstring injury. Here's what head coach Kyle Shanahan said about the injury on Friday.

Q: Does Nick Bosa fall into the same category as Trent Williams where they don't necessarily need to practice in order to play?

SHANAHAN: "Yes. Deebo Samuel did that last week for the most part. It did stink that Bosa couldn't go today, but hopefully he'll be good on Sunday."

Q: Does next week's Thursday night game in Seattle factor into the decision of whether Bosa will play on Sunday?

SHANAHAN: "Yes. You definitely have to take that into account. It's not just will he be effective on a short week on Thursday, it's can he play in this game and the next one if the doctors and himself say it's safe. That's what we're waiting for. It's not there yet."

Q: Bosa finished the game. Did he feel the injury afterward?

SHANAHAN: "It was on Monday. Sometimes those guys are going in the game and that does happen. That happened with Deebo too the previous week. It was bothering him on Monday, we looked into it and it was legit."

MY INTERPRETATION: It sounds like Bosa has a legitimate hamstring pull, and the 49ers are concerned about him playing three games in 11 days. That's why I would be surprised if Bosa plays Sunday against the Bucs. It seems smarter to sit him for a week so he has 11 days to rest before the Seahawks game, which is a divisional matchup.