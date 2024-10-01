The 49ers Need to Trade for Davante Adams
It's official, Davante Adams is done with the Raiders and has requested a trade. In this league where the pass game continues to thrive, Adams is a player that any playoff team would love to have, but why should the Niners get him?
There are a few big reasons why the Niners should get him, and the biggest one to me is the role I assume he would fill. He could become the McCaffrey for this team. You read that and are confused, "Davante isn't a running back". No, he is not, but he could fill McCaffrey's role as a safety net. No receiver on the 49ers is a better route runner than Davante. There might not be a better receiver in the league that is better than Davante at it. Adams can create easy separation on nearly any route he runs, giving Brock Purdy an easy pass to rely on in tighter coverages.
Another huge reason is the draft capital they would need to give in the deal, is real low.
The only issue is that the Niners don't have a lot of cap space left, meaning they would likely have to part ways with a big contract in a deal. Which brings up my crazy trade if the day.
Brandon Aiyuk for Davante Adams.
This deal kills two birds with one stone. Brandon Aiyuk has had his antics affect the entire off-season and regular season. His contract negotiations, trade requests, and wrong-colored pants are all signs of it, and maybe the Niners are sick of it. If this deal was offered, the Raiders and Niners depart with unhappy players and would gain a player who is hungry to prove their doubters wrong. Aiyuk has made it very clear that he loves and respects his former college coach, now Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce. So why not go with him and build a brand new culture with him? And for Davante, going from the Raiders to the Niners is arguably one of the biggest and best upgrades possible. He would get a team that respects his wisdom off years of being the best at his position. He could get easy targets with a QB steering the ship like Brock Purdy, and who can forget an appearance on Deebo's new show? Ok, maybe not that last one but you get the point. It would be ideal for Adams, and he would finally have a chance to win a Super Bowl away from Green Bay.
Now we can move on to the biggest reason why the Niners need to dial in fast, Adams on any other team is dangerous. Imagine if Adams goes to a 49ers rival. If he went to the Rams, they can win the division, if he goes to the Cardinals, they can win the division, if he goes to the Seahawks, they can win the division. And it can only get worse. If the Chiefs or Jets get their hands on him their Super Bowl bound. In a season where the Niners are starting off looking slow, they can't afford for their competition to get their hands on Adams.
So will the Niners do it? I don't think they will. Is it going to bite them in the end? Oh I think so.