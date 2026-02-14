5 Teams Brandon Aiyuk Might Leave the 49ers for When Released

At some point soon, news will break that the San Francisco 49ers have released former All-Pro wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

It's a move that has been expected for several months now. Once Aiyuk is cut from the 49ers, there are five teams that he might try to sign with.

Commanders

The most obvious team that Aiyuk will try to sign with is the Washington Commanders. Aiyuk is close friends with Jayden Daniels and made it known in an interview about playing with him before.

Plus, Adam Peters is the General Manager, which adds another familiar face. The Commanders also need a wide receiver, with Deebo Samuel most likely leaving.

It opens up perfectly for Aiyuk to join with his friend and help address a need. The Commanders possess $66.5 million in salary cap space, so they can splurge a little to make Aiyuk feel valued.

Raiders

Aiyuk joining the Las Vegas Raiders makes sense since he has ties to Nevada. That is where he grew up. To tack onto that, Klint Kubiak is the new Head Coach.

He was with the 49ers in 2023 when Aiyuk was named an All-Pro. Kubiak knows very well what Aiyuk can do. Bringing him to the Raiders would be perfect for when they inevitably draft Fernando Mendoza.

The Raiders have the second-most cap space with $87.7 million, so Aiyuk can find a deal to his liking there. Even with his value tanked from this past season, he can pull a bit of leverage if teams bite.

Eagles

It's possible the Philadelphia Eagles trade A.J. Brown this offseason. The relationship between Brown and Jalen Hurts is fractured without any hope of repairing it.

Should they trade Brown, the Eagles would look for an adequate replacement. That is where Aiyuk comes in. He'd be a perfect replacement for Brown and shouldn't cost too much to sign.

Although this is all pertinent to the market value of Aiyuk being fairly low. The fit is there, but what will the market dictate for him? And is he willing to take a one-year prove-it deal?

Texans

Another coach who is well aware of Aiyuk's ability from a firsthand perspective is DeMeco Ryans. It just so happens the Houston Texans are desperate at wide receiver.

Nico Collins is an amazing player, but he needs help like no other. Aiyuk can be that help, as well as get C.J. Stroud back on track.

However, the Texans aren't rich in cap space. Again, the fit is there for Aiyuk and possible desire, but the deal he may want probably isn't in Houston, depending on how the market plays out for him.

Chiefs

I once posted on "X" (Twitter) that it would be fun to see Aiyuk team up with Patrick Mahomes. It was on Christmas Day in 2023. Mahomes had zero receivers helping him in that game.

Fast forward to the present day, and that post I made is now feasible. The Chiefs should be all over Aiyuk. It would be the best help the Chiefs have given Mahomes since Tyreek Hill.

Aiyuk may be interested as well, despite Mahomes coming off a torn ACL. The Chiefs are also dead last in salary cap space, but the new flush of money should help them.

Still, joining the Chiefs should be enticing for Aiyuk. It would be his best bet on himself to team up with Mahomes in a heavy passing offense to increase his value and get the usage he's always wanted.

