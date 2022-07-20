The 49ers Reportedly Have Given Jimmy Garoppolo Permission to Seek Trade

Will the 49ers actually trade Jimmy Garoppolo soon?

The 49ers have given Garoppolo's agents permission to seek a trade for their client, according to ESPN. As if the 49ers and Garoppolo's agents haven't been searching for a trade partner all year. The way this report was phrased makes it seem like the 49ers have given up trying to trade Garoppolo and are telling his agents, "Hey, knock yourselves out."

Garoppolo's agent is Don Yee, and I'm sure he's good, but I don't see how he can convince a team to trade for Garoppolo until they see him throw in person. And Garoppolo won't be fully cleared to make all the throws until mid-August at the earliest. Which means he won't be able to showcase his arm to a prospective team in a preseason game, a practice or a private workout for roughly another month. So even if he looks great in that throwing session, he won't have much time to prepare for the regular season opener.

Will a team really trade for Garoppolo and his $24.2 million salary a week or two before the season and expect him to be their starter? After missing OTAs, minicamp and training camp? For Garoppolo to start Week 1, he would need time to learn a new team's playbook. And he won't have that time.

It seems likely that no matter what team Garoppolo plays for this season, he'll be a backup when the season begins. That's why I believe the 49ers will keep Garoppolo as a backup and try to trade him before the trade deadline during the season to a team whose quarterback gets injured.

Stay tuned.