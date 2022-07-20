Skip to main content

The 49ers Reportedly Have Given Jimmy Garoppolo Permission to Seek Trade

Garoppolo's agent is Don Yee, and I'm sure he's good, but I don't see how he can convince a team to trade for Garoppolo until they see him throw in person.

Will the 49ers actually trade Jimmy Garoppolo soon?

The 49ers have given Garoppolo's agents permission to seek a trade for their client, according to ESPN. As if the 49ers and Garoppolo's agents haven't been searching for a trade partner all year. The way this report was phrased makes it seem like the 49ers have given up trying to trade Garoppolo and are telling his agents, "Hey, knock yourselves out." 

Garoppolo's agent is Don Yee, and I'm sure he's good, but I don't see how he can convince a team to trade for Garoppolo until they see him throw in person. And Garoppolo won't be fully cleared to make all the throws until mid-August at the earliest. Which means he won't be able to showcase his arm to a prospective team in a preseason game, a practice or a private workout for roughly another month. So even if he looks great in that throwing session, he won't have much time to prepare for the regular season opener.

Will a team really trade for Garoppolo and his $24.2 million salary a week or two before the season and expect him to be their starter? After missing OTAs, minicamp and training camp? For Garoppolo to start Week 1, he would need time to learn a new team's playbook. And he won't have that time.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

It seems likely that no matter what team Garoppolo plays for this season, he'll be a backup when the season begins. That's why I believe the 49ers will keep Garoppolo as a backup and try to trade him before the trade deadline during the season to a team whose quarterback gets injured.

Stay tuned.

In This Article (1)

San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers

USATSI_13966009
News

Steve Young Explains how Trey Lance can Become a Leader on the 49ers

By Jose Luis Sanchez III2 hours ago
USATSI_17444826
News

Jimmy Garoppolo Reportedly Will be Fully Cleared by Mid-August

By Jose Luis Sanchez III21 hours ago
My Post - 2022-07-19T154742.546
News

Colin Cowherd Says Jimmy Garoppolo is the NFL's Most Underrated Player

By Grant Cohn23 hours ago
USATSI_16873675
News

Four 49ers That are Facing a Make or Break Season

By Jose Luis Sanchez IIIJul 19, 2022
My Post - 2022-07-18T131832.163
News

Why the 49ers Should Trade for Jessie Bates

By Grant CohnJul 18, 2022
USATSI_16887207
News

Why the 49ers Should Have no Issue Sweeping the Seahawks This Season

By Jose Luis Sanchez IIIJul 18, 2022
My Post - 2022-07-17T162630.197
News

Why the 49ers Could Have to Wait Until Midseason to Trade Jimmy Garoppolo

By Grant CohnJul 17, 2022
USATSI_17348539
News

Will Brandon Aiyuk Have Over or Under 4.5 Receiving Touchdowns?

By Jose Luis Sanchez IIIJul 17, 2022