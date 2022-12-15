The 49ers-Seahawks Week 15 Over/Under Game

The 49ers will clinch the division with a win over Seattle.

SEATTLE -- The 49ers play the Seahawks tonight. Let's make some bold predictions and play the over/under game.

OFFENSE

Over/under 220.5 passing yards for Brock Purdy.

Under. He's banged up, Deebo Samuel won't play. Seattle has good cornerbacks and a good pass rush and they can't stop the run. I expect the 49ers to run the ball a ton.

Over/under 130.5 rushing yards for the offense.

Over. The 49ers rushed for 189 yards against the Seahawks earlier in the season, and Seattle gave up nearly 300 rushing yards to the Raiders a few weeks ago. The Seahawks have a terrible run defense because they let Bobby Wagner go.

Over/under 65.5 rushing yards for Jordan Mason.

Under. It should be over, because it's a short week, Deebo Samuel is injured and Christian McCaffrey's workload needs to be managed before the playoffs begin. But I expect the 49ers to use McCaffrey more than ever, and to use Mason mostly in the second half.

Over/under 4.5 catches for George Kittle.

Over. It used to be a near certainty that Kittle would catch at least five catches in a game, but lately he has become an afterthought in the offense. Today he needs to step up, because Aiyuk will have to face Tariq Woolen, one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL.

Over/under 80.5 receiving yards for Brandon Aiyuk.

Under. The Seahawks have terrific corners, so the 49ers offense will go through McCaffrey and Kittle.

Over/under 0.5 turnovers for the offense.

Over. Simply because it's a Thursday night game and funny things happen.

DEFENSE

Over/under 2.5

Under. It's a short week, their defensive line is banged up, they're going to have to defend lots of run plays which is exhausting and Geno Smith moves well.

Over/under 255.5 passing yards given up.

Under. The 49ers have the best defense in the league. They're going to make Geno Smith look like the old Geno Smith.

Over/under 70.5 rushing yards against.

Over. The 49ers have only two healthy defensive tackles, so the Seahawks will try to wear them down by committing to the run.

Over/under 1.5 forced turnovers.

Under. If the Seahawks fall behind and have to throw, the 49ers could intercept a bunch of passes, but I expect this game to be close.

Over/under 1.5 touchdowns given up.

Under. They could give up a few field goals, but they're playing too well to give up multiple touchdowns to an offense that's not elite.

FINAL SCORE PREDICTION: 49ers 20, Seahawks 16.