The 49ers Should Sign Connor Williams
The 49ers have an intriguing opportunity.
They can add a quality starting center to their offensive line right now. That's because veteran center Connor Williams remains a free agent after tearing his ACL late last season. Williams expects to be healthy by Week 1, and if he is, he instantly would be a tremendous upgrade over the 49ers' current starting center, Jake Brendel, who missed all of OTAs and minicamp with knee tendinitis.
Williams, 27, was a second-round pick in 2018. He played the first four seasons of his career in Dallas where he started 51 games at left guard. Then in 2022, he signed a two-year contract with Miami, where he started 26 games at center before tearing his ACL.
When healthy, Williams is one of the top centers in the NFL. As opposed to Brendel, who's 31 and average at best. Pro Football Focus recently ranked Brendel the 21st-best center in the NFL.
"Brendel’s pass-blocking grade suffered greatly in 2023, but the former Dolphin recorded a career-high 70.5 run-blocking grade, which ranked 15th among centers," writes PFF analyst Thomas Valentine. "There’s hope and expectation that Brendel, who recorded a 71.9 pass-blocking grade in his rookie season, can improve his all-around game next season."
Brendel's knee tendinitis might dampen that hope that he'll have a good season. It seems more likely that his body is beginning to break down and that he's entering the downside of his career. If that's the case, the 49ers need to find another starting center pronto, and Williams would be a significant upgrade.