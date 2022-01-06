The Benefits of the 49ers Starting Jimmy Garoppolo Against the Rams

Switching to Lance at the last minute would seem like a panic move.

SANTA CLARA -- Should the 49ers play Jimmy Garoppolo and his sprained thumb or Trey Lance and his two career starts this Sunday in a must-win game against the Rams?

The 49ers season depends on this decision. Throughout the week, the coaches will have to consider the potential benefits of starting each quarterback.

Here are the potential benefits of starting Garoppolo, who has a torn ligament in his throwing thumb:

1. Garoppolo still is the starting quarterback of this team. Lance winning one game against the awful Houston Texans doesn't change that.

2. Garoppolo is undefeated in five career starts against the Rams, and he has beaten them primarily be handing off and throwing quick, short passes. He should be able to do those two things with a sprained thumb.

3. This game essentially is a playoff game, and Garoppolo has won those before. As opposed to Lance, a rookie who has made just three starts the past two years.

4. It's unfair to ask Lance to save the 49ers season after sitting him most of the year. They essentially told us he wasn't ready even for mop-up duty in the fourth quarters of blowouts. They didn't prepare him for this moment.

5. Garoppolo is prepared for this moment. He has been in Kyle Shanahan's offensive system for five season. The 49ers have paid him nearly $100 million to perfect his craft. They also gave him almost all the first-team reps in training camp and throughout the season. He didn't have to split time with Lance even though the 49ers spent three first round picks plus on third on Lance so he can replace Garoppolo one day.

For better or worse, the 49ers put all their eggs in Garoppolo's basket this season. Switching to Lance at the last minute would seem like a panic move, unless of course Garoppolo can't play.

Stay tuned for the benefits of potentially starting Lance.