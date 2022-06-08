SANTA CLARA -- Here's who stood out on Day 2 of 49ers minicamp.

THE GOOD

1. Quarterback Trey Lance.

Completed 10 of 15 pass attempts while playing without Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle, Jauan Jennings, Elijah Mitchell, Trent Williams, Daniel Brunskill and Mike McGlinchey. Also threw two long touchdown passes -- one up the left sideline to Ray Ray McCloud who beat Ambry Thomas (more on him in a minute). The pass wobbled, but it was accurate and the receiver caught it, so who cares? Jimmy Garoppolo never even would have attempted this throw, let alone completed it. The second deep touchdown pass was a perfect spiral down the middle of the field to Jordan Matthews who ran a post. This was another pass Garoppolo wouldn't have completed in a million years. But the interception certainly was one Garoppolo would have thrown. On that play, Lance was under pressure, he forced a pass over the middle to KeeSean Johnson, and safety Leon O'Neal Jr. simply beat the receiver to the catch point. Had Deebo Samuel or Brandon Aiyuk been the target, the pass might have been completed, but they didn't practice. Through four practices in front of the media this offseason, Lance has completed 50 of 67 passes (74.6 percent), and has thrown 6 touchdown passes and 2 picks. He's ready. The 49ers don't need Garoppolo anymore. They should cut him before training camp.

2. Defensive end Drake Jackson.

Beat right tackle Justin Skule around the edge and created the pressure that led Lance to throw his one interception of the morning. Jackson clearly has major talent and probably will become an excellent pass rusher in his prime. I just don't understand how he went from weighing 254 pounds at the Combine in February to 273 pounds now. It's not like he added 19 pounds of muscle in a few months. I think he'd be better off slimming down and adding lean muscle gradually, considering he won't play much against the run his rookie season.

3. Safety George Odum.

Tagged JaMycal Hasty for a three-yard loss on a toss play and then tagged Jordan Matthews for no gain on a check down in the flat. Odum might not be great in coverage, but he flies around the field and makes plays in the backfield. He might perform his best when he can hit and tackle.

4. Linebacker Oren Burks.

Broke up a pass in the flat intended for Trey Sermon, and then had a pick-6 on a pass thrown by Nate Sudfeld (more on him in a minute). Burks struggled in coverage during OTAs, but not in minicamp. His stock is rising.

5. Wide receiver Ray Ray McCloud.

Ran right by Ambry Thomas (more on him in a minute) up the left sideline for a deep touchdown catch. McCloud also made a 15-yard catch and a 25-yard catch over the middle. He was by far the best receiver on the field today, and he's much more than a gadget player.

6. Tight end Tyler Kroft.

Made a diving 25-yard catch up the seam on a pass thrown by Lance. It was almost an exact replica of the catch Tanner Hudson made yesterday.

7. Quarterback Brock Purdy.

Completed a beautiful 12-yard pass to Austin Mack who beat Sam Womack with an out route. Purdy's pass had anticipation and more zip than I expected. Then on the final play of practice, Purdy bootlegged to the right, outran Charles Omenihu who was right in his face and threw a dart on the run to KeeSean Johnson for 15 yards. Purdy right now is better than Sudfeld.

THE NOT SO GOOD

1. Cornerback Ambry Thomas.

Got absolutely burned by Ray Ray McCloud for a deep touchdown catch. Now we see why the 49ers played Thomas nine yards off the line of scrimmage at all times last season and then signed a starter (Charvarius Ward) this offseason to take Thomas' spot.

2. Cornerback Deommodore Lenoir.

Gave up two catches to Marcus Johnson, who won't make the team. So why should Lenoir make the team? I don't see what he does well.

3. Quarterback Nate Sudfeld.

Overthrew a deep pass to Ray Ray McCloud who was open running a post route -- call this miss a Garoppolo Special. Then near the end of the practice, Sudfeld pulled another Jimmy G by rolling right and throwing a pick to a linebacker standing literally right in front of him. Now we see why zero teams signed Sudfeld last year when he was on the 49ers practice squad. I still don't understand why the 49ers like him.