The Good and Not So Good from Day 7 of 49ers Training Camp: Deebo is Not in Football Shape

SANTA CLARA -- Here's who stood out on Day 7 of 49ers training camp. Keep in mind, the 49ers have the day off tomorrow, so today's practice was light, the players did not wear pads, and George Kittle, Nick Bosa and Dre Greenlaw had the day off.

THE GOOD

1. Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk

He was the best player on the field. No one could cover him. During 1 on 1s, Aiyuk beat Charvarius Ward twice to the inside for touchdowns, and then beat Jimmie Ward and made him spin the wrong direction. During 11 on 11s, Aiyuk caught a 20-yard pass over Ambry Thomas (more on him below), plus two touchdown catches in the red zone -- one over Charvarius Ward and one over Ka'Dar Hollman. Aiyuk isn't extremely fast or explosive, but he's an excellent route runner, he's strong, he's tough, he has long arms and he's sure handed. So Aiyuk isn't the best athlete on the offense -- that's Deebo Samuel (more on him below) -- but Aiyuk does appear to be the best wide receiver on the team.

2. Running back Ty Davis-Price

Exploded around the left end for a 10-yard gain during 11 on 11s. Davis-Price is the fastest running back on the team and the only player other than Deebo Samuel who can get to the edge on running plays.

3. Safety Tarvarius Moore

Started at safety next to Jimmie Ward for the first time this offseason. Moore is coming off an Achilles tear, but he's still much more athletic than Talanoa Hufanga, who had started at safety in the first six practices of camp.

4. Cornerback Deommodore Lenoir

Intercepted a tipped pass and returned it for a touchdown during 11 on 11s. Then in 1 on 1s, he beat rookie wide receiver Danny Gray (more on him below).

5. Defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw

Practiced for the second day in a row and rarely came off the field for the first-string defense, which is an excellent sign that he seems healthy. It will be interesting to see if the 49ers let him and/or Mike McGlinchey participate in 1-on-1 pass rush drills during camp.

6. Tight end Tanner Hudson

Caught a 40-yard pass downfield over Marcelino McCrary-Ball -- Hudson looked like Randy Moss on that play. He has been the 49ers' most effective tight end other than George Kittle in camp.

7. Safety Leon O'Neal Jr.

Slapped the ball out of Hudson's hands and forced a fumble after he made the 40-yard catch downfield.

THE NOT SO GOOD

1. Quarterback Trey Lance

Completed just 3 of 9 pass attempts, which is never good. To be fair, two of his passes were dropped, including one that should have been a beautiful touchdown pass to Deebo Samuel. The other three deep passes Lance threw were way off, as if he and the intended receiver had a miscommunication. But in the red zone, Lance was money. First, he rolled right and threw a touchdown pass to a diving Aiyuk. Then a few plays later, Lance fired a quick pass in the left flat to running back JaMycal Hasty who outran Samson Ebukam to the pylon for the score. So Lance's practice wasn't bad, but it certainly wasn't great. He probably would benefit if the 49ers ever could get Aiyuk, Kittle and Samuel on the field at the same time.

2. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel

Let a perfect deep pass drop through his hands in the end zone. Samuel was running a fade route against Emmanuel Moseley, who had terrific coverage, but the pass was perfect, and Samuel just dropped it. He finished practice with zero catches while playing with the first-string offense. Clearly he isn't quite in football shape yet.

3. Wide receiver Danny Gray

Won no reps during 1 on 1 drills in the red zone, which is concerning because he didn't face any starters, plus wide receivers have the advantage during this drill. I doubt we ever will see Gray beat quality man-to-man coverage in the NFL. The 49ers will have to find ways to scheme him open.

4. Wide receiver Jauan Jennings

Dropped an uncontested touchdown pass in the end zone during 1 on 1s, then let Ambry Thomas wrestle the ball out of his hands for an interception in the same drill. Jennings caught a whopping zero passes during team drills the past three practices. Maybe he lost his focus.

5. Cornerback Ambry Thomas.

He intercepted a pass during 1 on 1s, but also gave up his daily 20-yard catch during 11 on 11s. Thomas probably should stop giving up 20-yard catches.