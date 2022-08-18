The Good and Not So Good from the Final Day of 49ers-Vikings Joint Practices: A Starting Running Back Emerges

Eagan, MN -- Here's who stood out during the final day of the joint practices between the 49ers and the Vikings.

THE GOOD

1. Running back Ty Davis-Price

Starting running back Elijah Mitchell has missed the past two weeks with a hamstring injury, plus he missed six games last season as a rookie, so the 49ers need a backup who can start if necessary. Jeff Wilson Jr. is a good candidate, but he's injury-prone as well. Trey Sermon is another candidate, but he's not explosive or violent, two qualities that describe rookie Davis-Price. It's clear he was handpicked by 49ers new assistant head coach and running backs coach Anthony Lynn. Today, Davis-Price got lots of carries with the starters, and almost started two fights -- he finishes every run with a big collision, so he annoys defensive players. The 49ers love this about Davis-Price. He's not an agile runner, but the 49ers can create space for him with perimeter runs and screen passes, and he can make big plays.

2. Wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud

He made the most difficult catch of the day -- a jumping, spinning catch on 3rd and 4 for a gain of 15. Trey Lance threw the pass, and it was slightly behind McCloud, but he made the catch look easy anyway. He has surprisingly good hand-eye coordination for a gadget player, and he's in phenomenal shape. He's going to have the best season of his career by far.

3. Wide receiver Jauan Jennings

Caught a touchdown pass from Lance during a 7-on-7 red-zone drill, which means Jennings hasn't been completely phased out of the offense just yet.

4. Defensive end Drake Jackson

Broke up a pass at the line of scrimmage. He seems to do that a lot.

5. Nickelback Qwuantrezz Knight

Made a diving interception on a long pass from Kellen Mond. Knight appears to be the second-best nickelback on the roster after rookie Samuel Womack.

THE NOT SO GOOD

1. Quarterback Trey Lance

Completed 12 of 17 passes despite two drops, which is excellent. But he also threw a pick, which is not so excellent. On the pick, Deebo Samuel was opening running from left to right across the middle and Lance's pass was slightly behind him. Samuel tried to spin and catch the ball the way McCloud did so effortlessly, but Samuel didn't make a full turn, so cornerback Cameron Dantzler tipped the pass and it got intercepted by Chandon Sullivan. Lance's worst pass of the day was a check down he airmailed to Jeff Wilson Jr. -- Lance seems to sail at least one short pass to the flat every practice. His best play of the day came on 4th and 6, down by 4 with 30 seconds left, when he scrambled to his left and hit Samuel for 15 yards. Overall, Lance did lots of good things today, but he must be more precise when he throws over the middle, otherwise he will throw picks galore this season.

2. Right tackle Colton McKivitz

Right after Lance moved the chains with that completion to Samuel on 4th and 6, Lance spiked the ball with 27 seconds left. The 49ers were in position to score a touchdown and win the game. Enter Colton McKivitz, the 49ers' backup right tackle who's filling in for Mike McGlinchey. McKivitz picked this crucial moment to give up a 10-yard sack, and the 49ers lost. I'm not saying it's all McKivitz's fault, but it really was.

3. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel

Couldn't make a contested catch over the middle, and then mistimed his jump on a deep pass up the sideline thrown by Trey Lance and the ball fell incomplete. Samuel still hasn't caught a deep pass this offseason, and camp is almost over.

4. Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk

Let a cornerback slap the ball out of his hands on one play, then let a pass fly through his hands on the next play when he was wide open. Aiyuk didn't have his usual competitive edge today.

5. Strong safety Talanoa Hufanga

Gave up a 40-yard deep pass to Justin Jefferson. You could say Jefferson is a great player and there's no shame in getting beat by him. You also could say there are lots of great receivers in the NFL, and all of them are licking their chops to face Hufanga 1 on 1 like Jefferson did today. Hufanga can't cover.