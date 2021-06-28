The Ideal Scenario for the 49ers With Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance

There is ONE scenario that the 49ers should be rooting to occur when it comes to Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance.

The quarterback position has been a constant discussion for the 49ers.

This trend will continue so long as Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance are on the roster. It doesn't matter who the starting quarterback is, there will always be a debate or discussion. That means one of these players HAS to go.

Of course, Lance is going nowhere, so that means Garoppolo is the odd man out. In fact, that is exactly what the 49ers are aiming for with Garoppolo. He is on the way out. There is no debating that, but the question is when? On the surface, the 49ers want Garoppolo to start the entire 2021 season and be healthy while playing at a high-level to not only give them a successful season, but raise his trade value to send him off in the offseason.

But this reality is unlikely.

First, Garoppolo needs to actually maintain his health. There should be a ton of skepticism on that factor. Then he needs to actually play solid and consistently. Both are a lot to ask for. So this scenario, while it is sweet, is actually not the best-case or ideal scenario for the 49ers.

The best case scenario for the 49ers with Garoppolo and Lance is to trade Garoppolo during training camp or the preseason and to start Lance for the season. There is ZERO reason for the 49ers to continue to ride Garoppolo this season. The key factor here is five years. That is how long the 49ers have Lance on his rookie deal, which means their best chance for a Super Bowl is during his cost-effective deal.

Right now, the 49ers are sure to make it a quarterback competition during training camp and possibly the preseason. That way it will force both players to push themselves, but overall it plays to Lance's benefits, which in turn plays into the 49ers'. The 49ers do not want to just crown Lance the starter and risk a chance he grows complacent. Continuing to force him to be motivated and driven maximizes his development.

The only issue with trading Garoppolo during that time is figuring out what team will want him. The idea that the 49ers can trade Garoppolo for a first-round pick is delusional. He is really a third-round conditional value that can turn into a second if he is healthy. But the keyword here is "healthy" and that isn't something most teams are willing to gamble on. Unless a team loses a starter to injury or if they just want a veteran to aid their ranks, then Garoppolo being traded for adequate draft capital is bleak.

This is why it is an ideal scenario, while also being a fantasy. I doubt the 49ers would ever want to trade Garoppolo for a fifth-round pick as it would be extremely disrespectful to Garoppolo. One thing the 49ers take pride in is taking care of their players and being respectful.

As great of a trait as that is, it's part of the reason why they creating a barrier around Lance's development. We learn by doing, so why not kickstart Lance's potential now.

The only way it will happen is if Lance shows out in camp and a team is willing to trade something adequate for Garoppolo.