How the 49ers have had a successful season despite their late bye week

The San Francisco 49ers having a Week 14 bye is certainly uncommon, but the break could be the perfect way to finish their season.

Normally, the 49ers emerge from the bye week on an inspired run, or it has helped them secure a strong finish to the season. Under Kyle Shanahan, they are 44-19 all-time after the bye week, even including last season’s disastrous second half, when they went 2-7.

On paper, it’s a remarkable statistic, and the extremely strong post-bye record provides solid reasoning for optimism this year, given the playoff picture.

The 49ers still have to face the Seattle Seahawks, while the Seahawks still have games against the Los Angeles Rams and Carolina Panthers, both of which the 49ers defeated earlier in the season.

This presents a potential path for the 49ers to finish as one of the top seeds in the playoffs, but all the permutations are irrelevant as long as San Francisco takes care of their own games.

Shanahan attributed the positive post-bye record to "coincidence," but the extra week off still provides valuable time for players to rest and recover.

Oct 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"I mean, we don’t do anything differently. So, I know some people have good records, some people have bad records, but I think most of that’s just a coincidence. I don’t think we do anything unusually different than other teams. But, I think we practice hard, we play hard," he shared on Wednesday.

"So, it’s always good when we get to rest. You always come in feeling better. The key is how to keep that freshness and feeling better, but yet still get at least two hard days of practice in so you can knock off all that rust.

"If you can do the combination of both where you rest to get fresher, but you can also find a way to get that rust off before Sunday, then I think it’s always an advantage.”

The Seahawks and Rams, who had Week 8 byes, have been nearly flawless since, with only one loss apiece: the Seahawks to the Rams and the Rams to the Panthers.

This season has shown that anyone can beat anyone, but the 49ers are gaining strength week by week and carry strong momentum into the playoff race. Energy levels should be higher, player health should improve, and the final four games present an opportunity to climb as high as possible in the standings against tough opposition.

Maybe it's a blessing in disguise.

