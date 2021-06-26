Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
GM ReportGame DayNews49ers +SI.COM
Search

The Most Overlooked Aspect of Trey Lance's Game

From all reports, Lance is a football genius.
Author:
Publish date:

When people talk about how Trey Lance will improve the 49ers offense, they typically focus on his arm strength and foot speed.

Those traits certainly are impressive, and they're two of the starkest differences between Lance and the 49ers incumbent starting quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo, who doesn't run or throw deep much.

But there's something else about Lance that will make the 49ers offense better and more efficient -- his mind.

From all reports, Lance is a football genius. He retains information rapidly -- he already has learned the 49ers play book -- and he makes lots of checks and adjustments at the line of scrimmage before the snap to make sure the offense runs the best play given what he sees from the defense. Lance had the freedom to do this at North Dakota State.

When Lance becomes the 49ers starting quarterback, Kyle Shanahan will be able to call two or three plays, and Lance will be able to pick the right one at of the line of scrimmage once he sees what the defense intends to do. Jim Harbaugh used to do this with Alex Smith, and Smith was elite at controlling the offense at the line of scrimmage. Almost as good as Peyton Manning in that regard.

Jimmy Garoppolo is no Smith or Manning before the snap. Garoppolo often doesn't know what he sees. And when Shanahan gives him two plays, Garoppolo often picks the wrong one. He routinely checked out of runs and into passes in the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl. Go back and watch.

Lance will give the 49ers a smarter signal caller. And on top of that, he could rush for 1,000 yards and throw for 4,000 yards in the same season, too.

The 49ers can't make him the starter soon enough.

My Post (16)
News

The Most Overlooked Aspect of Trey Lance's Game

My Post (26)
News

Do the 49ers Have the Best Safety Duo in the NFC West?

USATSI_15114792
News

Why the Interior of the 49ers Defensive Line is Their Strength

USATSI_16145824_168390361_lowres
News

Is the 49ers Super Bowl Window Open?

USATSI_14755531_168390361_lowres
News

Should the 49ers Have Alternate Helmets?

My Post (10)
News

49ers Stock Report: The Five Best Investments

My Post (1)
News

Starting Trey Lance Could Bring More "Juice" to the 49ers Offense

My Post
News

The Pantheon of 49ers Greats