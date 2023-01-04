The MVP of the 49ers Offense

At least five players could make a case that they're the 49ers' most valuable offensive player.

Brandon Aiyuk is a contender. He's having the best season of his career and leading the 49ers with 956 receiving yards.

George Kittle also is a contender. He's having his best season since 2019 and leading the 49ers with 9 touchdown catches.

Trent Williams is a third contender. He's the best left tackle in football.

But the two main contenders are players who were midseason additions to the lineup: Christian McCaffrey and Brock Purdy.

McCaffrey has been one of the best midseason trades ever. He has carried a huge workload, stayed healthy and gained a whopping 1,131 yards from scrimmage and scored 9 touchdowns in just 10 games with the 49ers. And their record is 9-1 in that span. McCaffrey has made the entire offense better.

But he couldn't overcome Jimmy Garoppolo's limitations -- that's why the 49ers scored a measly 13 points with McCaffrey in a win against the Saints.

Garoppolo played three games with McCaffrey, and during that stretch 49ers scored 38 points against a lifeless Cardinals team at high altitude, but also scored just 22 points against the Chargers and a mere 13 points against New Orleans.

Purdy has played five games with McCaffrey, and during this period the 49ers have scored at least 33 points four times. The one time they scored fewer than 33 was in Seattle when they scored 20 partially because Purdy had injured his oblique just four days prior.

Purdy has made McCaffrey and the offense unstoppable.

When Garoppolo was the quarterback, McCaffrey averaged just 4.2 yards per carry. Since Purdy has taken over, McCaffrey is averaging 5.1 yards per carry. That shows Purdy's impact.

Purdy is the 49ers' offensive MVP.