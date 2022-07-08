The Buccaneers Reportedly Want to Trade for Jimmy Garoppolo

The 49ers just might trade Jimmy Garoppolo afterall.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers apparently want to trade for Jimmy Garoppolo to be Tom Brady's backup and eventual successor, according to NFL Insider Dan Sileo, who spoke directly to Garoppolo's agent, Don Yee.

Here's what Sileo said:

SILEO: "I know Don Yee very well. Don Yee is the representative for Tom Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo. That so-called angst between them in New England, that was made up by the media. Those two guys are dear friends. The animosity was more toward Bill Belichick than it was toward Garoppolo. Brady and Garoppolo text each other all the time and are friends. They have the same agent. Those two guys are in constant communication.

"And Jimmy Garoppolo is not going to be ready for training camp. Who in their right mind thinks that Garoppolo is going to be in camp? He just started throwing two weeks ago. You think Garoppolo is going to be ready to go to training camp in two weeks when he just started throwing two weeks ago? He may be able to throw the ball around a little bit, but to go through organized scrimmages and then exhibition games? You're out of your freaking mind.

"This would be the ultimate slap in the face to Belichick if Brady retires and Garoppolo is the heir apparent, but they do it in Tampa and not New England. This was supposed to be the plan in New England, not in Tampa Bay.

"So here's what's being thrown around. Don Yee doesn't want to trade Garoppolo to a back up position. However, Garoppolo's shoulder injury put him in that room. He's not going to be ready for the start of the regular season in September. He probably will miss the first four games anyway.

"Deshaun Watson's news is going to dictate what happens to Garoppolo. Garoppolo has two teams on the table right now that are trying to throw some deals together. The Buccaneers would love to have Jimmy G in Tampa as the heir apparent. So Garoppolo would go to Tampa as the backup and once Brady leaves, there's Jimmy G with a ready-made team again like he had in San Francisco and in New England. It's a no-brainer."

Watch the full video clip below:

And watch my follow up segment with Sileo: