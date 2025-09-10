This QB could be Kyle Shanahan's latest successful reclamation project
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan might be starting Mac Jones in Week 2. If you told somebody in March of 2021 that this would be the case in 2025, most people would believe you. However, the path to get here was much more surprising than expected. But, for Kyle Shanahan, it probably could not have gone any other way.
Will Kyle Shanahan lead Mac Jones to success?
Shanahan has become the backup quarterback guy. He obviously did not want Brock Purdy to get hurt, but there probably is a little piece of Shanahan who is thinking that this only raises the doubt cast towards him, and that he embraces it.
This is the head coach who initially tied himself to a backup quarterback in Jimmy Garoppolo when he landed in San Francisco. Shanahan is also famously known for being on the team that drafted Kirk Cousins to back up Robert Griffin, which led to a quarterback controversy and Shanahan leaning toward the backup.
Shanahan was known for finding Nick Mullens out of nowhere and turning him into a long-term backup quarterback, creating some hype in his first few starts along the way. Of course, Brock Purdy was the backup to Trey Lance.
Now that Purdy is the starter, it is time for the next test for Shanahan. Can he win with Mac Jones in the same manner that he has been able to find some stability with other backups that he has coached?
It is not just that Jones is the backup, either. Jones may have been the quarterback that Shanahan wanted to draft third overall, ahead of Lance, back in 2021.
Jones had a strong start to his career and helped New England make the playoffs as a rookie. He posted 22 touchdowns in that rookie season. However, things went south quickly. Still, he has 49 career starts and is still in his fifth NFL season. Shanahan has faith that they can win without Purdy.
Being able to win with the backup quarterback and win with the quarterback that he thought could take his team over the top would be a moment that he can sit back and enjoy when he is alone with his thoughts.
It is likely a short-term injury for Purdy, and one start will not spark a quarterback controversy. At the same time, you know that Shanahan would revel in the chance to start Jones.