All 49ers

This QB could be Kyle Shanahan's latest successful reclamation project

Kyle Shanahan loves a good backup quarterback.

Parker Hurley

Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
In this story:

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan might be starting Mac Jones in Week 2. If you told somebody in March of 2021 that this would be the case in 2025, most people would believe you. However, the path to get here was much more surprising than expected. But, for Kyle Shanahan, it probably could not have gone any other way.

Will Kyle Shanahan lead Mac Jones to success?

Shanahan has become the backup quarterback guy. He obviously did not want Brock Purdy to get hurt, but there probably is a little piece of Shanahan who is thinking that this only raises the doubt cast towards him, and that he embraces it. 

This is the head coach who initially tied himself to a backup quarterback in Jimmy Garoppolo when he landed in San Francisco. Shanahan is also famously known for being on the team that drafted Kirk Cousins to back up Robert Griffin, which led to a quarterback controversy and Shanahan leaning toward the backup. 

Mac Jones, San Francisco 49er
Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Shanahan was known for finding Nick Mullens out of nowhere and turning him into a long-term backup quarterback, creating some hype in his first few starts along the way. Of course, Brock Purdy was the backup to Trey Lance. 

Now that Purdy is the starter, it is time for the next test for Shanahan. Can he win with Mac Jones in the same manner that he has been able to find some stability with other backups that he has coached?

It is not just that Jones is the backup, either. Jones may have been the quarterback that Shanahan wanted to draft third overall, ahead of Lance, back in 2021. 

Jones had a strong start to his career and helped New England make the playoffs as a rookie. He posted 22 touchdowns in that rookie season. However, things went south quickly. Still, he has 49 career starts and is still in his fifth NFL season. Shanahan has faith that they can win without Purdy. 

Being able to win with the backup quarterback and win with the quarterback that he thought could take his team over the top would be a moment that he can sit back and enjoy when he is alone with his thoughts. 

It is likely a short-term injury for Purdy, and one start will not spark a quarterback controversy. At the same time, you know that Shanahan would revel in the chance to start Jones. 

Read More

feed

Published
Parker Hurley
PARKER HURLEY

Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.

Home/News