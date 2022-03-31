Three Wide Receivers the 49ers Could Target on Day 2 of the NFL Draft

The 49ers currently have just two proven wideouts on their roster -- Deebo Samuel, who plays running back half the time, and Brandon Aiyuk.

The 49ers have needs all over their roster after mostly sitting out free agency, save signing a starting cornerback and a few special teams players.

One glaring need is wide receiver. The 49ers currently have just two proven wideouts on their roster -- Deebo Samuel, who plays running back half the time, and Brandon Aiyuk. That's it. There's also Jauan Jennings, who has had a few good games, and Ray-Ray McCloud, who fumbles a lot.

The 49ers desperately need another wide receiver, preferably one who can run fast. A deep threat, if you will. The 49ers currently don't have a wide receiver like that. They have yard-after-the-catch specialists, because Jimmy Garoppolo depends on YAC and seems scared to throw more than 15 yards downfield.

But Garoppolo theoretically isn't the starting quarterback anymore, even though he still is on the roster. Trey Lance theoretically is the starting quarterback, and he's not afraid to throw downfield. In fact, he's itching to sling it deep. Now, the 49ers just need a burner who can catch the long ball.

Here are three wide receivers they could target on Day 2 of the NFL Draft (they don't have a pick on Day 1):

1. Alec Pierce, Cincinnati.

He's 6'3", 211 pounds, he runs a 4.33 40-yard dash, he has excellent hands and can jump. Think Cooper Kupp with speed. The 49ers could use him in the slot the way the Rams use Kupp. The 49ers would have to take him in Round 2, but he might be gone when they pick.

2. Calvin Austin III, Memphis.

He's only 5'8", but he runs a 4.32, he's a legit deep threat, plus he's one of the best return men in the draft. Think Tyreek Hill. The 49ers probably could get him in Round 3, but they might have to trade up a few spots to get him.

3. Tyquan Thornton, Baylor.

He's 6'2", 181 pounds and he runs a 4.28. Enough said. Plus, the 49ers might be able to get him with their compensatory pick in Round 3 -- No. 105.