Trent Williams' Status Uncertain for 49ers' Playoff Game vs. Cowboys

The 49ers had to play their Week 18 must-win game without Trent Williams, and they won.

Now they might have to do the same thing in their upcoming playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys. That's because Williams has an elbow injury, and head coach Kyle Shanahan doesn't know when he'll return. Williams didn't practice last week, and wouldn't have practiced Monday if the 49ers didn't have the day off.

Here's what Shanahan said Monday about Williams' injury:

Q: How close is Trent Williams to coming back?

SHANAHAN: "It seemed real close, because he took it all the way as far as he could, but there was no chance of him going (against the Rams) once he did that. He wasn't going to be in good enough shape to protect himself or the quarterback in the game. I know it was tough on him, but I think he was as excited as anyone after we won. I know he's going to do everything he can, and I feel like he just needs seven more days."

Q: Are you expecting him to practice Wednesday, or are you in wait-and-see mode with that?

SHANAHAN: "Totally wait and see. I would be surprised if he does (practice), but we'll see how it goes. I know he couldn't today."



It sounds like Williams could miss his second consecutive week of practice, but that won't necessarily rule him out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, because Shanahan said last week Williams doesn't need to practice to play.

This seems like a story that linger until game day. Stay tuned.