Trey Lance Reportedly was a "Little Annoyed" Initially When the 49ers Retained Jimmy Garoppolo

Bringing back Jimmy Garoppolo was definitely a shock to see.

Cutting him seemed like the only outcome the 49ers could make, but an agreeable restructure of his contract made it possible for Garoppolo to return. It is an outcome that the entire team is supportive of -- even Lance. However, Lance wasn't too cheerful about the return of Garoppolo. Albert Breer of The MMQB reported that Lance was a "little annoyed" initially when the 49ers decided to retain Garoppolo for the 2022 season.

"While I’d heard Lance was a little annoyed in the immediate aftermath [of Garoppolo restructuring], he’s a smart, mature kid who I believe can handle it," Breer wrote. "Truth is, if he couldn’t, you might have bigger questions about where the 49ers are at the position."

Can anyone blame Lance for his reaction? The team has been telling him and trying to show him that this is HIS team. That he is the starting quarterback without question.

But bringing back Garoppolo undermines that and gives Kyle Shanahan the option to pull Lance at his discretion. It doesn't matter how much the 49ers pound the table and scream at the top of their lungs that Garoppolo is here solely as a backup. The fact that he was the former starter that Shanahan rode with will always leave him with the option to reinstall him again if Lance falters.

Breer ended up going on with 95.7 The Game to clarify his words and expand on his report. You can watch the full interview here.

"From what I understand, Trey Lance's reaction I think was pretty natural," said Breer. "I think it's complicated news for him to take. And one of the reasons I used the word 'immediate aftermath' is because in the immediate aftermath you're probably processing a lot of things when the idea that comes up. I think what was most important about it was the 49ers were upfront with their guys about it.

"Do I think it was easy news for Trey Lance to take? No, I don't. I think it's something, if you're him, you ask a lot of questions about, but I think in the end because the Niners did get out in front of it and were pretty clear in communicating to all of the guys what the plan was here, I think they'll be fine in the long run."