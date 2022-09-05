His gift to see the field separates the Bengals’ quarterback. Plus, the training secrets of the Bosa brothers, Jalen Hurts’s improvement and much more.

This was in the heat and humidity of a downtown Cincinnati summer day, and nearly a month deep into camp, with the Super Bowl champions on the other side—Jalen Ramsey, Aaron Donald and the rest of the Rams’ defense. And to hear Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan tell the story, his quarterback Joe Burrow was just kind of sick of L.A.

Not really the team or the players, so much as what they were trying to do to him.

“The Rams play this particular style—it’s an off-catch technique where they get vision on the quarterback, so they can break fast on the ball,” Callahan explained. “And he was like, O.K., we’re not doing this anymore.”

So Burrow looked over at Ja’Marr Chase, signaling in their own language, for a double move. Then, Burrow called for the snap, and from there it didn’t matter how many All-Pros or Super Bowl champions were lining up against them. None of them had a chance.

“It was a good rep,” Burrow said, recalling it Wednesday. “They have Aaron Donald and their pass rush, in my opinion, is the best in the league, so they can play more aggressive outside, because they know the pass rush will get home eventually. So you gotta just throw it by them every now and then to get a little more respect. And in practice, there’s not a lot of repercussions; there’s no seven points on the board in front of millions of people.

“But it did feel nice to get a long one like that.”

You could almost see the smile across Burrow’s face through the phone.

He and the Bengals have plenty to smile about these days. That “good rep” happened after Burrow missed three weeks of camp after an emergency appendectomy in July. It happened against a team that kept Cincinnati from winning a championship just seven months earlier. And while Burrow may shrug it off, it’s just another example not just of where Burrow’s taken the Bengals but where he’s capable of taking them from here.

Oftentimes, those of us on the outside of the NFL define a player’s potential through his measurables—height, weight, speed and strength. That’s where so many experts missed on Burrow over the years, for the same reasons Tom Brady was pegged as a system quarterback 20 years ago in New England.

Because what sets Burrow’s ceiling is what you can’t see.

“His command over the last year really grew,” Callahan said. “And that’s the fun part. You got all these reps invested, you know the guys you’re playing with, they know the offense, you can have a ton of fun as a quarterback. You can do all kinds of cool stuff. That’s what made Peyton [Manning] great. They could never be right. The defense could never be right, because he would see whatever was across from him, know what they were playing and know what the answer was.

“That’s the evolution you want, that Joe has the capability to be at.”

Simply put, it’s where Burrow is going, and where he’s taking the Bengals.

Katie Stratman/-USA TODAY Sports (Burrow); Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports (McDaniel); Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports (Hurts)

This is the last MMQB before the season starts when these columns become more game-centric, and so I’ve got a lot to give you all. Inside this week’s column, you’ll find …

• A look at Mike McDaniel, and how he knows what you’re thinking.

• How Jalen Hurts is getting better in areas quarterbacks normally don’t.

• The training secrets of the Bosa brothers.

And a whole lot more. But we’re starting with Burrow, the Bengals and where they’re capable of going in 2022 and beyond.

This immeasurable quality Burrow carries has to be, at least in part, God-given, because it seems pretty impossible that a third-grader would have somewhere learned it.

Burrow was 8, just starting tackle football, just starting as a quarterback, and it was then that he first showed this innate ability to process what’s in front of him better than just about anyone else.

Seeing Burrow was a smart kid, and knowing he was the son of a coach—his dad, Jimmy Burrow, had just gotten the job as defensive coordinator at Ohio University—his first coach in Athens gave him a very specific piece of freedom. He allowed for the new QB, if the center was uncovered, to tap the lineman on his side and run a quarterback sneak. Early that season, it might’ve been in his pee-wee team’s first game, the coach called a play with four receivers to Burrow’s left and an empty backfield. The call was a spot screen.

The young quarterback counted the defenders in the far flat, where the receivers were, then counted the number in the box, saw his center uncovered and tapped him on the side.

“And then he went about 70 yards on a quarterback sneak for a touchdown,” Jimmy Burrow said. “And literally that was third grade. So he’s been given the responsibility, the leeway to do those types of things for a long time.”

“I don’t really remember that part—I’m pretty sure it was called by our coach,” said Joe, when I recounted his dad’s story. “But that was one of our good plays. It was in third grade; teams really aren’t super dialed up to defend that sort of thing, so I took a couple of those to the house.”

The video shows a kid in a helmet and shoulder pads that look too big (the way they do for all kids that age) quickly pulling away from a defense that reacted a full tick slow—almost like the footage was a warning for how this 8-year-old would always look like he was a step ahead on a football field.

But to say that this is just a natural gift of his would be wrong, and even unfair. As Burrow himself looks at it, his unlearned talent is his ability to see the field. But having just that would be worthless without having answers for all the questions he’s presented with when he breaks the huddle and looks at the defense. All these years later, so much of the work he’s done is to match the number of answers he has to the number of things he sees.

“I could always just tell whether a play was gonna work or wasn’t gonna work based off the look,” he continued. “Like, I always knew whether it was gonna work or not, but I didn’t always know what to get to, to make it work. So I’ve worked really hard to have answers to every look I could see. And maybe I change it; maybe I don’t. But I’ve always had that feel.”

And that much has been clear pretty much from the jump in Cincinnati.

“He sees it so well,” Bengals coach Zac Taylor said. “If you got a check in that week, he’s not gonna miss it. He’s gonna understand what we’re trying to get to. Now as you grow further, I think his comfort level—just getting out of a play entirely, something totally new because he likes what he sees—is there. He’s got full rein to do that.”

Of course, at the NFL level, that needs to be earned. In this case, it absolutely was by Burrow.

Burrow on his secret to success: "I've worked really hard to have answers to every look I could see." Jeffery A. Salter/Sports Illustrated Jeffery A. Salter/Sports Illustrated

Having the freedom to make decisions at the line of scrimmage hasn’t taken long because of the rare combination Burrow has to add his gift (for seeing it) to his work ethic (to weaponize that with the answers).

But there are examples, plenty of them, that his coaches rave about from the past two years.

Here are four such plays only 30 starts into Burrow’s career:

Week 7, 2020 season

Opponent: Browns

Situation: Fourth quarter, 4:23 left, down four; 1st-and-10, Bengals 37

Outcome: 15-yard completion to Tyler Boyd

The call, a pick play, was identical to the one the Bengals ran on a fourth-and-4 the first time they’d played the Browns in Week 2 of Burrow’s rookie year—and Burrow found Boyd on that one with a tight back-shoulder throw to move the sticks. But Burrow also learned something on that particular play, watching the Browns’ defensive backs communicate and adjust for the corner covering Boyd out of the slot to bail out, run around the pick and cover him over the top (which was why the throw was a tough one to make).

This time, Burrow had the recall at the line to react in real time in a way few quarterbacks can.

“So Joe sees it, and counters that play,” Callahan said. “When you know they’re teaching guys to play over the top, you fake the pick and go vertical—fake it, and he comes back underneath. We never call that play because you gotta be dead right on it. But it’s in his toolbox, Hey, if you see the look, you can do it. So he remembered that moment, you can see him, he signals the initial play, wants to run this, then he sees those guys communicating, sees them talking to each other, and then he changes it to this one and TB hits it.

“And it’s a conversion, first down, it’s not a huge play, but it’s a 15-yard gain. It was that moment where I was like, Holy s---, that’s impressive. It’s his rookie year. He has the capability mentally to say, O.K., first and foremost, I’m gonna change the play. That’s the first thing. This makes more sense. Second of all, he had the wherewithal and recall to know that they were gonna play it that particular way once he saw them communicating. Watch out for the pick. Then signaled it, and then changed it, in probably 25 seconds.

“To be able to do that, and then it hits for a first down, those are the things, man. Those are things through the first season where we were like, God, this dude is on another level, processing-wise. Football is just easy for him.”

On tape, it looks like Boyd ran a little drag and found a dead spot in the defense—easy money. The truth is it only looked that way because Burrow made it so.

“Yeah, that was a fun one,” Burrow said. “That was exciting.”

The Bengals took the lead seven plays later on a fourth-down scoring pass from Burrow to Gio Bernard before the Browns came back to win the game on the following drive.

Week 4, 2021 season

Opponent: Jaguars

Situation: Fourth quarter, 1:09 left, tied; second-and-13, Jaguars 46

Outcome: 25-yard completion to C.J. Uzomah

Inside two minutes and with just one timeout, having battled back from a rough start to pull even with the Jaguars, this play happened with the clock running after Boyd picked up seven yards to cut first-and-20 to second-and-13. The key was the defensive coordinator, Joe Cullen, because he was new in Jacksonville from the Ravens.

“I’d known their coordinator had come from Baltimore, had a lot of experience there, and so I figured in some critical situation I was gonna get a zero pressure,” Burrow said. “And so I knew my answer as soon as I saw it because I’d prepared for that before the game.”

Indeed, before the snap, all 11 defenders crowded the line of scrimmage.

“We’re in empty (no running backs behind Burrow), and they show zero,” Callahan said. “And Joe knows, 100% I’m checking to this screen, except we were in a formation where C.J., the tight end, was all the way outside. We had never run it that way before. Joe didn’t care.”

“Like Brian said, we usually don’t throw that screen to tight ends,” Burrow said, “but I knew C.J. was gonna make it happen for me, so no hesitation.”

“It was just, I’m gonna check to the screen, I’m gonna beat the blitz,” Callahan said. “He checks to it, we get it communicated, throws it to C.J., C.J. rips off a 25-yard run. Now we’re at the 20-yard line and we’re gonna kick a field goal to win the game. … In that moment, with the pressure on to win the game, he sees zero. He recognizes it. Checks the play. Knows he’s gonna get hit. Gets the ball off.”

The Bengals did get that kick from Evan McPherson, minutes later, to win the game.

Week 5, 2021 season

Opponent: Packers

Situation: Overtime, 7:27 left, tied; second-and-12, Bengals 28

Outcome: 12-yard run by Samaje Perine

Taylor remembered this one fondly—even though he couldn’t quite place it in the moment.

This wasn’t Taylor directing Burrow to do anything, even in a If they show this, do this, sort of way. It was Burrow seeing something and doing something all on his own.

“We called a pass on first-and-15 or second-and-12 or something, and all of a sudden, he’s handing the ball off for a 10-yard gain,” Taylor said. “And it’s like, O.K., well, I guess we’re doing that now. And that’s great to see, because most guys are gonna take every opportunity they can to throw it. But he sees something in the defense and he’s gonna take advantage of it any way we can.”

“That would’ve been against the Packers,” Burrow said. “We got a light box, and the Packers were playing [their safeties] really deep. It was either first-and-15 or second-and-12, something like that. We were able to get it back to a third-and-manageable, which was ideal.”

Indeed, situationally, Burrow’s job was to dig the Bengals out after a two-yard loss by Joe Mixon put the offense behind the sticks, and his audible to a Perine run led to an easy jaunt through that light box and into third-and-2. Cincinnati then capitalized by getting aggressive with a 21-yard back-shoulder connection to Chase to help set a 49-yard kick from McPherson to win it in OT. He missed, and the Packers won. But still …

Divisional playoff, 2021 season

Opponent: Titans

Situation: Second quarter, 5:16 left, tied; third-and-3, Bengals 32

Outcome: Five plays, 48 yards gained

The Bengals were coming out of a timeout and heading down the stretch of the first half.

And then the earpiece in Burrow’s helmet went dead.

“Zac was in the middle of calling the third-down play, and it went out halfway through it,” Burrow said. “I knew the rest of the play, based off the beginning of the formation, so I called that. But then, if I remember right, we were out of timeouts, so we couldn’t call one to get it switched out. So I knew I was on my own. I wound up calling four plays in a row.”

Burrow’s actually wrong about one thing there—the Bengals did have a timeout left. They didn’t use it. And in that spot? A lot of coaches would’ve called it. Cincinnati didn’t.

“Certainly they would,” Callahan said. “And some quarterbacks would panic.”

Burrow didn’t.

On the first play, he handed the ball off left tackle to Mixon for a yard. Then, the broadcast showed Burrow holding his hands over his helmet, and recognizing that, yes, the headsets were out, while Taylor was flipping over his playsheet and trying to talk through them. The quarterback had started toward the sideline, but instead of using the timeout, turned and went back to the line, and called the play. Taylor allowed it.

On his next call, he hit Tee Higgins for 15 yards on an out-cut to convert second-and-9, then he went to Mixon in the flat for another four yards. And then things got interesting on second-and-6 from the Titans’ 42.

“I had called one play that we usually pair with another play in case we get a certain look that we don’t like,” Burrow said. “And we got that look. So I had to change that play call to the play that we’d normally pair with it, and get the protection directed. So that was fun.”

Not so much for the Titans. Burrow did all the communicating necessary, on the road, in the playoffs, against the AFC’s top seed, while dropping from center into the shotgun—and then he decisively got the ball out for 22 yards to Higgins, on a dig, as the clock ticked down to the two-minute warning. Which, of course, isn’t easy. “And to do it in a way that is still attacking the defense and putting us in that position,” Callahan said.

“And after that we started joking with him. It’s like, Oh, yeah, the headset went out again,” Callahan continued. “It’s like the headset can’t always go out, dude. But I think he kinda liked that. He liked having that kind of control and command. … On that one, I just said, Good job to him. But that’s who he is. He never panics.”

Burrow checked to the right play to win the Super Bowl but didn't have enough time to execute it. Matt Rourke/AP

Then there was the one that didn’t work, on the last game snap Burrow took. But even that one can be instructive to the point—a fourth-and-1 with the season on the line in the Super Bowl. And it’s best illustrated with differing perspectives on Donald’s signature play.

The Rams, as we detailed back in a story a week after the Super Bowl, saw nickel corner David Long as the hero of the play. Long felt Uzomah’s speed to the flat to Burrow’s left, and thought he was being cleared out to allow for the quarterback an easy window to throw a slant to Higgins. So Long stepped in Burrow’s vision, and the Rams thought that was what gave Donald the split second he needed to get to the quarterback.

But, it turns out, that wasn’t what Burrow was doing. Burrow, before the snap, had identified man coverage, and checked Chase to go over the top—in a Let’s end this now sort of way. He was never going to his left. His eyes were only there to pull safety Nick Scott out of the deep area to which Chase would run.

“We were going there the whole way,” Burrow said. “We got man and if we get man, I’m going to Ja’Marr. The safety [Scott] was off the hash, kind of helping on [Chase’s] side, so I knew I had to move him a little bit. And in the process of doing that, I didn’t have quite enough time to move the safety and get back to it.”

Sure enough, by the time Burrow had successfully moved Scott and pivoted to get to Chase who was running free past Ramsey, he had a faceful of Donald and that was that.

“He did check to me; he definitely checked to me,” Chase says. “I mean, at the end of the day, nobody really knows what would’ve happened. Nobody knows what would’ve happened, if it would’ve happened, I can’t dwell on that play.”

“I’m past it,” Burrow said. “Obviously, you would’ve liked to have that one, but we’re on to this year and making the most out of this year.”

Both, of course, have a better idea than they let on of what would’ve happened. In a way, though, the result only goes further to show why Burrow’s mastery of the details, and an ability to see and win on the margins, matters so much in just how close things were to everything being so different.

And that validates (as if he needed more validation) the work he’s always done sharpening the finer points of his game and the continuation of that as, now, he works furiously to make up for the time lost when his appendix burst. Last year, as he was coming back from ACL surgery, the focus was on increasing the velocity on his ball. This year, his progress as a pro has him at the point where what he’s doing is more granular.

Taylor, for his part, is looking for another leadership step. He’s facilitating it in empowering Burrow to teach new linemen Ted Karras, Alex Cappa and La’El Collins, along with the young guys, the offense. “His voice gets louder now in meeting rooms, whereas the installs are less Cally and I saying, This is how we’re doing it,” Taylor said. “It’s now way more, Joe, you got anything you want to add? Joe, you want to lead us off here with how you see this?”

Callahan, meanwhile, could stand to see a little less courage from his quarterback. “The first quarter of the third game of the year on some heroic scramble where you’re gonna get smoked, if you make a 20-yard gain, it’s like All right, I mean, I get it. That’s just who he is,” Callahan said. “But sometimes just letting it go, living for the next one, is O.K.”

Burrow hears all that. He’s taken the leadership piece to heart with teammates. He knows there are plays he can give up on. But, really, there’s not one thing that he’s working on. Again, the steps he’s taken to plug holes left in his game now, at this point, just 28 months into his NFL career, have given him the freedom to work on, well, a little bit of everything.

“At this point, I think I’m happy with where I’m at everywhere,” he says. “So I can disperse that work throughout the entirety of my game and make incremental improvements on my overall game.”

Then, Burrow related that to where his team is, and how the Bengals came on at the end of last year, and what it’ll take to make that not what they were but now who they are.

“You want to be hitting on all cylinders early in the year, so you’re not going into the bye week 7–6 like we were last year,” he continued. “We want to be one of the top offenses in the league, and we have the capacity to do that year in and year out. But like I said, it’s gonna take consistency of work and preparation and practice. And so, yeah, I’d say [last year was] the start of something. But it’s not just gonna happen.”

That’s Burrow’s own way of saying that, no, at 25, he doesn’t have all the answers.

But he’s trying to get there. And the scary thing, for the other 31 teams, is he’s already a lot closer than almost everyone else.

McDANIEL IS UNAPOLOGETICALLY HIMSELF

McDaniel has faced a lot of arched eyebrows over his non-football-coach-ish appearance and presentation. Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Mike McDaniel knows what you’re thinking.

In fact, the new Dolphins coach knows what everyone is thinking. And for a while, the stereotyping did get to him.

“It did early in my career,” he said. “I try to empathize. And I got comfortable with the thought of like, O.K., am I going to be mad at people for not expecting uncharted territory? People are playing percentages. You do it 100% of the time like when the receiver from Alabama that won the Heisman that we’re practicing against [DeVonta Smith] is skinnier than a lot of receivers. And I’m sure there’s a small percentage of the league that was like, That doesn’t look like what we’re used to.