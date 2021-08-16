Trey Lance Takes Two Reps with the Starters on Day 14 of Training Camp

Breaking down every throw from Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo on Day 14 of the San Francisco 49ers quarterback competition.

TREY LANCE

Completed 4 of 7 passes and threw one interception that was his fault -- he threw it too high. Also didn't play much, and neither did most of the backups, because they played so much two days ago in the preseason opener. In addition, the 49ers made Lance throw all his passes from the pocket, which makes sense, because he needs experience doing that. But when he gets opportunities to extend plays and throw from outside the pocket, that's when he shows he gives the 49ers the best chance to win. He has the advantage over every NFL defense when he's outside the pocket, because defenses no longer can disguise their coverages. They have to plaster receivers man to man and respect the threat of Lance's legs at the same time. Good luck with that.

Here's the blow by blow of Lance's Monday practice.

1. Ran a zone read to the left and gained 10 yards.

2. Dropped straight back and fired a completion over the middle to Brandon Aiyuk, who beat Ambry Thomas with a dig route from left to right.

3. Replaced Garoppolo as the first-team quarterback, ran the zone read and handed off to Trey Sermon, who gained five yards.

4. Stayed in on the field with the first-team offense for a second play, ran another zone read, handed off again, this time to Raheem Mostert, who gained 20 yards. The threat of Lance keeping the ball opens running lanes for the tailbacks.

5. Dropped straight back and completed a 10-yard pass to Wayne Gallman, who ran an out route to the left.

6. Ran a zone read between the tackles and gained no yards.

7. On 3rd and 9, threw an incomplete pass over the middle to Sanu. The pass was high.

8. On 3rd and 5, dropped straight back and completed a 15-yard pass to Gallman, who ran a wheel route up the left sideline.

9. On 1st and 20 from midfield, dropped straight back and sailed a pass over Ross Dwelley's head and got intercepted by Ha Ha Clinton-Dix. That's what happens when a quarterback muscles up and misses high over the middle. Lance needs to learn that he doesn't have to throw every pass as hard as he can.

10. On 1st and 20 from midfield, dropped straight back and completed a check down pass to Jauan Jennings for 6 yards.

11. On 4th and 2 from the 32, dropped straight back and threw an incomplete pass to Richie James Jr. who ran a deep curl route against Ambry Thomas, who looked like he interfered with James, but the officials didn't throw a flag. George Kittle argued with the ref on behalf of James.

JIMMY GAROPPOLO

Completed 12 of 17 passes, threw one touchdown and one interception. Finally settled into a rhythm against a defense that sat all of its starters except Jason Verrett, Jimmie Ward and Tavon Wilson, who isn't really a starter. The 49ers have done a masterful job propping up Garoppolo and keeping him confident, even though he's competing against a quarterback who's twice as talented as him and inevitably will take his job, probably no later than the Bye week, maybe as soon as Week 1.

Here's the play by play of Garoppolo's practice.

1. Threw a pass over the middle that hit cornerback Jason Verrett in stride, but Verrett dropped the ball. Would have been a perfect throw had Verrett been the intended target, but the pass was supposed to go to James, and Garoppolo sailed the ball over his head.

2. Threw late to his second read, Mohamed Sanu, who was open a beat earlier, and Tavon Wilson broke up the pass.

3. Completed a 5-yard pass to Kittle, who ran a shallow crossing route from left to right.

4. Threw an incomplete check down pass to Raheem Mostert when Kittle was open a few yards past him downfield.

5. On 3rd and 9, completed a 10-yard pass to Trent Sherfield, who ran an out route from the slot. Fantastic timing and anticipation by Garoppolo.

6. On 3rd and 5, threw an interception to Fred Warner, who was standing right in front of him. Classic Bad Jimmy.

7. Threw a pass over the middle to James, who ran a dig route from left to right, and the pass got broken up by Jimmie Ward. The 49ers defensive backs tend to squat on Garoppolo's intermediate passes because they think he won't throw long.

8. On 1st and 20 from midfield, completed a 6-yard pass to Kittle, who ran a stick route.

9. On 3rd and 14 from the 44, threw a 5-yard check down pass to Mostert.

10. On 1st and 20 from midfield, scrambled right and completed a 14-yard pass to Sanu. Good job extending the play by Garoppolo.

11. On 3rd and 5, completed a 15-yard pass to Sanu, who ran a dig from left to right. Nice.

The following five throws came against a defense that sat the starting defensive linemen and linebackers.

12. On 1st and 10 from the 30, completed a 21-yard pass to Sherfield, who beat Emmanuel Moseley with a deep curl route.

13. On 2nd and 8 from the 47, completed a 24-yard pass to Kittle, who beat a backup linebacker with a deep crossing route from right to left. Still a great touch throw.

14. On 2nd and 7 from the 20, completed a 6-yard pass to Kyle Juszczyk, who beat linebacker Mychal Kendricks.

15. On 3rd and 1 from the 14, ran a zone read and gained 3 yards. Who said Garoppolo has no wheels?

16. On 1st and 10 from the 11, completed a pass to Sanu, who ran a quick out to the left, turned up field and dove into the end zone for the touchdown.