Two Reasons Defeating the Chiefs is Pivotal for the 49ers
The rematch of Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs is finally here.
It is a game that was likely circled the most by the 49ers when the 2024 schedule was released. The stakes may not be the same as they were in Feb., but this is a game that the 49ers have to win. There are two reasons why defeating the Chiefs is pivotal for the 49ers.
Momentum builder
The 49ers haven't managed to win consecutive games this year yet. That needs to change against the Chiefs. It is why they are losing their powerhouse status in the NFC. The losses they have suffered so far are making them lose their aura. However, a win against the Chiefs would be the greatest statement win in Week 7. Not only would it mean they defeated an excellent team, but they would be handing the Chiefs their first loss of the season.
A win against the Chiefs could catapult the 49ers on a winning streak with fiery momentum. If there is one thing that the 49ers have shown in the last five years, it is that they are the scariest team when momentum is on their side. What better way to get that than by defeating the Chiefs to win two games in a row and have a winning record for the first time since Week 1?
Mental hurdle
There's always this phrase in sports about "getting the monkey off their back." Well, that is exactly why a win against the Chiefs is pivotal. Under Kyle Shanahan, the 49ers have been owned by the Chiefs. It doesn't matter if it is a regular-season game. Defeating the Chiefs can aid the 49ers tremendously in their mental hurdle.
It is similar to the 49ers needing to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Field last year. They needed to defeat them in the regular season in case they ever had to face them in the playoffs. Not only did they achieve victory, they did it in dominant fashion. The 49ers don't need to dominantly defeat the Chiefs. They are an opponent that the 49ers will feel satisfied in beating in any form.
Doing so will allow them to feel good about themselves. It will be confirmation that they can beat the Chiefs. Having that win is something they can look back on if they ever come across the Chiefs again in the Super Bowl. Knowing that they can defeat the Chiefs will give them immense confidence, which is needed after so many devastating defeats. They need it mentally and emotionally.