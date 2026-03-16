Christian Kirk Joining 49ers Rules out Return for this Wide Receiver

The San Francisco 49ers have signed wide receiver Christian Kirk.

In their latest roster move this free agency, the front office has decided to invest in a 29-year-old wide receiver to a one-year, $6 million contract.

Aside from adding additional depth, the move itself doesn’t make too much sense. But now that he’s signed onto the roster, he comes in as a replacement for Kendrick Bourne, and just as importantly, one 49er who is now a free agent likely won’t come back to the City by the Bay.

Jauan Jennings re-signing with the 49ers is now unlikely

Jan 3, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) takes the field before the game at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

One of the biggest names to hit free agency this offseason was Jauan Jennings.

His reported value has fluctuated a lot in recent weeks, especially with Spotrac valuing him at $22.6 million per year. But as it approaches a week since free agency began, no team has offered him a deal, and his valuation will almost certainly go down as a result.

Kirk joins the locker room at 29. Jennings himself is 28 but will turn 29 in July, and Kirk is simply the cheaper option from that point of view. Considering the 49ers’ cap space situation is looking fairly sizable, the move provides a cheaper alternative, and Kirk has had much more productive seasons than Jennings in his career.

That said, Kirk has had very little involvement over the last two seasons, recording 379 yards with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2024 and just 239 yards with the Houston Texans in 2025.

In the seasons before that, he notched 500-yard campaigns in each year, with his best coming in 2022 when he recorded 1,108 yards in Jacksonville. The numbers are adequate, so the move could prove to be a decent deal if he sees more involvement in the offense.

Jennings’ tenure with the 49ers appears to be over as a result. It could be argued that, because no team has made an approach for him, the 49ers might still be open to the idea of bringing him back.

However, based on his past stance that he deserves more money than he has earned, he will most likely represent a new franchise next season.

The decision to move on from Jennings is understandable, and the price for Kirk may represent a low-risk move, especially given Jennings’ past record of injuries and inconsistency.

The 49ers clearly aren't messing around this offseason, but this is their most intriguing move yet.