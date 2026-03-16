Christian Kirk Joining 49ers Rules out Return for this Wide Receiver
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The San Francisco 49ers have signed wide receiver Christian Kirk.
In their latest roster move this free agency, the front office has decided to invest in a 29-year-old wide receiver to a one-year, $6 million contract.
Aside from adding additional depth, the move itself doesn’t make too much sense. But now that he’s signed onto the roster, he comes in as a replacement for Kendrick Bourne, and just as importantly, one 49er who is now a free agent likely won’t come back to the City by the Bay.
Jauan Jennings re-signing with the 49ers is now unlikely
One of the biggest names to hit free agency this offseason was Jauan Jennings.
His reported value has fluctuated a lot in recent weeks, especially with Spotrac valuing him at $22.6 million per year. But as it approaches a week since free agency began, no team has offered him a deal, and his valuation will almost certainly go down as a result.
Kirk joins the locker room at 29. Jennings himself is 28 but will turn 29 in July, and Kirk is simply the cheaper option from that point of view. Considering the 49ers’ cap space situation is looking fairly sizable, the move provides a cheaper alternative, and Kirk has had much more productive seasons than Jennings in his career.
That said, Kirk has had very little involvement over the last two seasons, recording 379 yards with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2024 and just 239 yards with the Houston Texans in 2025.
In the seasons before that, he notched 500-yard campaigns in each year, with his best coming in 2022 when he recorded 1,108 yards in Jacksonville. The numbers are adequate, so the move could prove to be a decent deal if he sees more involvement in the offense.
Jennings’ tenure with the 49ers appears to be over as a result. It could be argued that, because no team has made an approach for him, the 49ers might still be open to the idea of bringing him back.
However, based on his past stance that he deserves more money than he has earned, he will most likely represent a new franchise next season.
The decision to move on from Jennings is understandable, and the price for Kirk may represent a low-risk move, especially given Jennings’ past record of injuries and inconsistency.
The 49ers clearly aren't messing around this offseason, but this is their most intriguing move yet.
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Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal