Veteran TE Returns to 49ers After Recent Release
Back like he never left. Veteran tight end Logan Thomas is returning to the San Francisco 49ers. Thomas was released on Aug. 9 to make room for defensive lineman Jonathan Garvin or punter Pressley Harvin III.
He finds his way back to the 49ers nearly two weeks later. As a result of Thomas being re-signed, the 49ers have waived safety Tayler Hawkins. It makes sense for the 49ers to bring Thomas back to the team than to go looking for a player they are unfamiliar with.
Plus, it is possibly an indication that the 49ers aren't pleased with their tight end position. They have been searching for a legitimate receiving threat as the No. 2 tight end behind George Kittle. Thomas checks that box and would be efficient, but he doesn't block.
Eric Saubert is the player who is the presumed No. 2 tight end because he can do that so well. I'd imagine the 49ers are ok with the reality of Thomas' inability to block. They don't have any other receiving tight end since Cameron Latu is poised to be cut. Brayden Willis has also been underwhelming.
Thomas at least is a proven receiving threat who can immediately contribute to the 49ers. It's unclear if he will be able to suit up for the preseason finale against the Las Vegas Raiders. That possibility seems low considering he didn't get to practice with the 49ers this week.
Being signed now likely means Thomas makes the final roster cuts. The tight end position would look like Kittle, Saubert, and Thomas. Not too bad of a position. It's better than having Latu and Willis in the mix.