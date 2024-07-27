Eric Saubert is Leading the 49ers' Backup Tight End Competition
The 49ers' backup tight end competition isn't a glamorous one.
The winner won't catch many passes this season. Last year's backup tight end, Charlie Woerner, caught just three. But he still played 29 percent of the 49ers' offensive snaps because he was a key blocker in their rushing attack. And now he's on the Atlanta Falcons.
So the 49ers are looking for Woerner's replacement. And the candidates are Cameron Latu, Brayden Willis, Logan Thomas and Eric Saubert.
Latu was a third-round pick last season, but he spent the entire year on I.R. and hasn't caught a pass yet in camp, so there's no guarantee he'll make the team.
Willis is a dynamic receiver who seems to have a future, but he's a smaller tight end who will get pushed around if he's blocking on the line of scrimmage.
Logan Thomas caught 55 passes for Washington last season, but he's 33 years old. He might not have much left in the tank.
Eric Saubert caught just three passes for the Houston Texans last season, but he still played 20 percent of their offensive snaps because he's a quality run blocker. And that's why he's leading the 49ers' backup tight end competition -- they're a run-first team. When George Kittle had the day off on Friday, Saubert replaced him in the starting lineup.
If Kittle were to miss a game or two, the 49ers likely would go with a platoon of players at tight end -- Saubert to block and Thomas or Willis to catch passes.